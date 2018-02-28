New Sun-Times podcast ‘Zebra Sisters’ tackles race relations with candor, humor

Leslie Baldacci (left) and Mary Mitchell (right), of the "Zebra Sisters" podcast, with producer Judi McCray in the Chicago Sun-Times studio. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Chicago Sun-Times is excited to announce the launch of “Zebra Sisters”, a podcast hosted by Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell and her longtime friend, former Sun-Times reporter Leslie Baldacci.

Produced by Judi McCray, the podcast will focus on race relations from the perspective of two women — one black and one white.

“I hope that it encourages people to go outside their comfort zones and really talk to each other and ask questions in the right way,” Baldacci said.

The hosts discuss plenty of topics in this free-wheeling, entertaining new podcast. They also take questions from guests on topics relating to race, women and aging.

“This is an adventure for both of us and we don’t know where this is going to end, but we know that we’re going to enjoy the journey,” Mitchell said. “We want the listeners to enjoy the journey, too.”

Listeners can expect candor and humor as the women, who have been friends for over 25 years, discuss challenging topics including white privilege, hair and if someone can really be colorblind.

“Friends call each other out on things, friends are uncomfortable, friends go places where we don’t go,” said McCray.

The debut episodes of “Zebra Sisters” will be available to download March 4 on iTunes and Google Play. New episodes will be made available each week.