Chicago Public Schools first day of school 2024

Students enter school on the first day of school at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Students and parents arrive at Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School at 10538 S. Langley Ave. on the Far South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates greets teachers, parents and students at Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School at 10538 S. Langley Ave. on the Far South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez and other city officials ring the bell to start the school day on the first day of school at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Students and parents arrive at Epic Academy High School at 8255 S. Houston Ave. on the South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students and parents wait for class to start at Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School at 10538 S. Langley Ave. on the Far South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
A student plays on the jungle gym as he waits for class to start at Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School at 10538 S. Langley Ave. on the Far South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students arrive at Epic Academy High School at 8255 S. Houston Ave. on the South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Mayor Brandon Johnson greets students on the first day of school at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Students enter school on the first day of school at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A student walks into school at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Students arrive at Epic Academy High School at 8255 S. Houston Ave. on the South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students ring the bell to start the day on the first day of school at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Students wait outside in the courtyard on the first day of school at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez holds a bell to start the school day alongside Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) and Mayor Brandon Johnson on the first day of school at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Students ring the bell to start the day on the first day of school at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Epic Academy Principal Kyla Mathews greets students and parents as they arrive at the high school at 8255 S. Houston Ave. on the South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students enter school on the first day of school at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Mayor Brandon Johnson greets students on the first day of school at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Students wait outside in the courtyard on the first day of school at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Students enter school on the first day of school at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Students wait in the courtyard to start their school day at Thomas Chalmers Specialty Elementary School at 2745 W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Epic Academy Principal Kyla Mathews greets students and parents as they arrive at the high school at 8255 S. Houston Ave. on the South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students and parents arrive at Epic Academy High School at 8255 S. Houston Ave. on the South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students walk in a parade into school at Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School at 10538 S. Langley Ave. on the Far South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students arrive at Epic Academy High School at 8255 S. Houston Ave. on the South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students arrive at Epic Academy High School at 8255 S. Houston Ave. on the South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
A student plays on the jungle gym as he waits for class to start at Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School at 10538 S. Langley Ave. on the Far South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
CBS News Chicago reporter Mugo Odigwe rings the bell for classes to start at Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School at 10538 S. Langley Ave. on the Far South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students and parents wait for class to start at Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School at 10538 S. Langley Ave. on the Far South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students hug each other as they arrive at Epic Academy High School at 8255 S. Houston Ave. on the South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Students play in the parking lot as they wait for class to start at Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School at 10538 S. Langley Ave. on the Far South Side on the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times