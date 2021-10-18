 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

City will celebrate Sky’s championship at Millennium Park

The celebration will be held sometime Tuesday.

By Gene Farris
Sky GM/head coach James Wade, center, celebrates with Candice Parker, right, and Kahleah Copper after winning the WNBA championship at Wintrust Arena.
Sky GM/head coach James Wade, center, celebrates with Candice Parker, right, and Kahleah Copper after winning the WNBA championship at Wintrust Arena.
Paul Beaty/AP

There’s going to be another party at Millennium Park.

The city’s celebration of the Sky’s WNBA championship will be sometime Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday morning in an appearance on The Score. No other details were available.

This will be the first championship celebration since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 and the Blackhawks last Stanley Cup victory in 2015.

The Sky rallied in the fourth quarter Sunday to defeat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena.

“This one is so sweet,” the Sky’s Candace Parker — who played high school basketball at Naperville Central — said after the game. “To do it with this group. I love this group, I love this team. And to do it here at home, it was just supposed to be.

“It was just an amazing feeling to be from here and see so many people in the stands that have been supporting you since you started. It’s just a moment where you just have to really take it in.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky and WNBA

The Latest

4 killed, 20 wounded in Chicago shootings this weekend including 11-year-old accidentally shot by another child

The fatal shootings occurred on the South and West Sides.

By Sun-Times Wire

Eddie Jackson takes shot at Lance Briggs after he criticizes Bears safety’s tackling

In response to Briggs’ criticism, Jackson found a 10-year-old tweet that points out some of the former Bears linebacker’s own tackling problems.

By Satchel Price

11-year-old boy accidentally shot by another child in Bronzeville home

The child was in the living room with two other children, 8 and 12, in the 4000 block of South King Drive when he was struck in the leg by a bullet, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Colin Powell, former secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications

Powell’s family says he died of complications from COVID-19. He was 84.

By Associated Press

Pears are a delicious and healthy fall, winter fruit

Pears are part of the rose family, kin to apples, peaches, cherries and almonds.

By Environmental Nutrition

Dear Abby: I wish I could find a partner without the awful first dates

Those nerve-racking encounters are woman’s worst hurdle to starting a family with a mate.

By Abigail Van Buren