Sky are headed back to the WNBA semifinals, beating the Lynx 89-76 in second round

The Sky came into a rocking Target Center and controlled all four quarters of their second-round matchup against the third-seeded Minnesota Lynx.

For the first time since 2016, they are headed back to the WNBA semifinals after beating the four-time WNBA Champion Lynx 89-76.

Courtney Vandersloot led a balanced Sky attack, finishing with 19 points, five assists and five rebounds. Five Sky players finished scoring in double figures and none of them were Candace Parker who finished with eight points. Kahleah Copper had a double-double scoring 16 points and pulling down 10 boards. Azurá Stevens had no problem getting to the rim against Sylvia Fowles, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Allie Quigley added 11 points and Diamond DeShields had 14 on 80% shooting.

Fowles was honored before the game with the WNBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award. The Sky struggled to limit her touches in the first half. She finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Aerial Powers came up big for the Lynx finishing with 24 points. Powers led a Lynx run that cut the Sky’s lead to six in the fourth quarter. The Sky responded to every run the Lynx went on, never losing composure.

Next, the Sky will head to Connecticut to play the No. 1 seeded Sun in game one of the WNBA semifinals on Sept. 28.