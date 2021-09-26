 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sky are headed back to the WNBA semifinals, beating the Lynx 89-76 in second round

For the first time since 2016, the Sky are headed back to the WNBA semifinals after beating the Lynx 89-76.

By Annie Costabile
NBAE via Getty Images

The Sky came into a rocking Target Center and controlled all four quarters of their second-round matchup against the third-seeded Minnesota Lynx.

For the first time since 2016, they are headed back to the WNBA semifinals after beating the four-time WNBA Champion Lynx 89-76.

Courtney Vandersloot led a balanced Sky attack, finishing with 19 points, five assists and five rebounds. Five Sky players finished scoring in double figures and none of them were Candace Parker who finished with eight points. Kahleah Copper had a double-double scoring 16 points and pulling down 10 boards. Azurá Stevens had no problem getting to the rim against Sylvia Fowles, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Allie Quigley added 11 points and Diamond DeShields had 14 on 80% shooting.

Fowles was honored before the game with the WNBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award. The Sky struggled to limit her touches in the first half. She finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Aerial Powers came up big for the Lynx finishing with 24 points. Powers led a Lynx run that cut the Sky’s lead to six in the fourth quarter. The Sky responded to every run the Lynx went on, never losing composure.

Next, the Sky will head to Connecticut to play the No. 1 seeded Sun in game one of the WNBA semifinals on Sept. 28.

Next Up In Chicago Sky and WNBA

The Latest

Bears notes: ‘Warrior’ Khalil Mack returns for second half

After posting nine sacks last season, Mack has three in three games

By Patrick Finley

No offense, but Bears defense can only do so much

A five-sack performance that went to waste edged the Bears toward an ominous scenario: By the time Nagy ever gets this offense on track, the defense will be too old and too far from its glory days to take advantage of it.

By Mark Potash

Quick thoughts beyond the obvious from Bears’ 26-6 loss to Browns

A look at Robert Quinn’s resurgence, the tight ends’ library-level quiet start to the season and David Montgomery

By Jason Lieser

In a ‘dark place,’ Justin Fields needs to run to the light

The only thing more disturbing than the Bears’ offensive performance Sunday was the harm it could do to the first-round pick’s development.

By Patrick Finley

Not a peep from Bears GM Ryan Pace, man of mystery, after the offensive line’s woeful performance

The unit he created allowed the Browns to sack rookie Justin Fields nine times Sunday.

By Rick Morrissey

Cubs manager David Ross sees Cardinals’ season comeback as an inspiration

St. Louis, left for dead by most baseball pundits, set a franchise record with its 16th consecutive win.

By Jared Wyllys