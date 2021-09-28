Courtney Vandersloot makes WNBA playoff history in 101-95 double-overtime win over Sun

Tuesday night, pace and paint were the two words emphasized by WNBA Coach of the Year Curt Miller and Sky coach/general manager James Wade.

By the second overtime, neither of those words mattered. At that point in the game, it was all about heart and the Sky had more of it, taking game 1 from the Sun 101-95.

Courtney Vandersloot recorded the second playoff triple-double in WNBA history joining Sheryl Swoopes. She finished with 12 points, 18 assists and 10 rebounds. Her 18 assists also set a new WNBA playoff record, passing Sue Bird who had 16 in 2004.

Ahead of the game, Miller talked about stifling the Sky’s pace and limiting their production in the paint, while Wade discussed how important it would be for his team to control the glass in order to get out in transition.

They didn’t control the glass in regulation and gave up 17 offensive rebounds in the night, but their pace was too much for the Sun early.

The Sun held opponents to fewer than 70 points per game this season, but Sky’s balanced attack overwhelmed them in regulation.

A 7-0 Sun run helped them take a two-point lead with 24 seconds left in the game. Kahleah Copper tied things up after she was fouled by DeWanna Bonner at the three-point line. She made two of her three shots and the Sun failed to respond on the other end, sending the game to overtime tied at 82 apiece.

The Sky had control of the ball with 10 seconds left in overtime when Vandersloot turned the ball over, sending the game to double overtime. The Sky didn’t limit the Sun’s offensive rebounds in regulation, but they did in overtime helping them take game 1.

Bonner did a great job containing Copper, who averaged over 19 points in the Sky’s first two playoff games. She was held to 13 points Tuesday night, nine in regulation. The Sky’s bench made up for her offensive absence scoring 27.

Candace Parker led the Sky scoring 22 points and Allie Quigley was right behind her with 19.

The Sun closed the regular season on a 14 game winning streak earning them the No. 1 seed and a near 10-day break ahead of the semifinals. They were the more rested team, but their time off did not play to their advantage.

By the second quarter, the Sun’s disruptive defense showed up, forcing seven Sky turnovers in the first half and 19 on the night.

WNBA history is on the Sun’s side in this series. Since the 2016 season, when the league switched to its present playoff format the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds have met in the finals every year except 2018 when the No. 3 Washington Mystics were swept by the No. 1 Seattle Storm.

The Sky were Miller’s preseason favorite to win the 2021 WNBA championship because of their dynamic offense, whose success can’t be contributed to one, two or even three players specifically.

When the Sky are at their best, five or more players are scoring in double digits. Tuesday night, they had four players score in double figures but it was enough.

Game 2 of the semifinals is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.