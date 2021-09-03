 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Candace Parker has big game, but Sky fall to Aces

Parker had 30 points and 14 rebounds, but the Sky suffered a 90-83 loss on Thursday night.

By Sun-Times wires
Sky star Candace Parker had 30 points and 14 rebounds in the loss Thursday against the Aces. 
Kena Kutsinger/Getty Images

Kelsey Plum, Riquna Williams and A’ja Wilson each scored 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces held on to beat the Sky 90-83 on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Chelsea Gray added 13 points for the Aces (20-7). Las Vegas used a 14-0 run to close the first quarter and maintained control until late in the third quarter.

Courtney Vandersloot made a 3-pointer, followed with a three-point play before Candace Parker made a layup and a tip-in and Chicago’s 10-0 run made reduced it to 69-65 to end the third.

Stefanie Dolson’s 3 with 7:25 left gave Chicago (14-14) its first lead since early in the first before the Aces outscored it 19-10 to seal it.

Parker had 30 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago.

The Aces were without center Liz Cambage who tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in the WNBA’s health and safety protocols.

