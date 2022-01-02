What’s next for Sky after qualifying offers?

Qualifying offers went out on Jan. 1 across the league without a single announcement from Sky head coach/general manager James Wade.

The team has two restricted free agents: Diamond DeShields and Lexie Brown. In the evening, after a day of free agency news, Wade extended both qualifying offers for the applicable minimum salary the team shared Sunday morning.

For DeShields, that offer totals $73,542, and for Brown, the offer stands at $72,141, according to HerHoopStats.

This offer maintains both players restricted free agent status, allowing Wade and the Sky right of first refusal. When negotiations begin on Jan. 15, both players are free to negotiate with other teams, but Wade can match any offer they receive.

DeShields, who averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 27 minutes last season, is currently playing overseas for Famila Wuber Schio. Before leaving for her overseas assignment, she was open about her desire to return to Chicago. She also said she understands the business aspect of the game.

If she does end up in a new uniform next season, one potential landing spot for DeShields is Atlanta.

The Dream, who went 8-24 in 2021 and haven’t made the playoffs since 2018, are in a rebuilding stage. They have four contracted players ahead of the 2022 season, including DeShields former teammate Cheyenne Parker. DeShields, who played high school basketball 20 miles from Atlanta, would provide instant All-Star energy and have the added fan appeal of being a hometown product.

Although the 2021 season did not showcase DeShields at the height of her potential, she has shown her 2019 form while playing overseas in Italy.

Brown joined the Sky in 2021, first on a hardship contract before signing a rest-of-season contract in June. Brown averaged just under 10 minutes in 17 games for the Sky, but her versatility as a two-way guard allowed her to shine in big moments for them.

With qualifying offers extended, that leaves the core designation as a possible chip for Wade to use. Each team can use this designation on one player by extending a core qualifying offer. That offer is a one-year, supermax deal.

Wade told the Sun-Times that he is pretty confident he will use the core designation but didn’t specify which player he’d core.

Reigning WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper will be heavily pursued once negotiations begin on Jan. 15. She has indicated she will return to Chicago in various interviews, but there’s no guarantee that happens unless Wade uses the core designation.