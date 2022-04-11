Li Yueru’s participation in Sky’s 2022 season not guaranteed

Li Yueru’s arrival in the United States may have hit a snag, according to reports from China Sports Vision on Twitter.

The account shared a report stating Li has not been permitted by the Chinese Basketball Federation to play in the WNBA this year. Li’s agent, Mike Cound has not received any confirmation that these reports are accurate.

Cound said the last conversation he had with Li and Sky coach/general manager James Wade took place roughly 10 days ago and Li was eager to arrive in Chicago.

“Li definitely wants to come to Chicago right now,” Cound said.

“It’s very fluid,” Wade said. “The most important thing is getting Li here with [the Chinese Basketball Federation’s] blessing, knowing that we’re going to add to her growth as a basketball player that represents China.”

The Sky acquired the rights to Li from the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for Lexie Brown and promptly signed her to her rookie scale contract. Li was originally drafted by the Atlanta Dream in 2019. Wade told the Sun-Times in a previous interview that signing Li is about the present and future success of the Sky.

The best-case scenario would have Li in the United States in a month, but her participation along with all other Chinese players in the WNBA is subject to the CBF’s approval. Cound said she is currently in the process of applying for a personal passport.

Training camp begins April 17 and the Sky currently have 18 players signed. The maximum number of players allowed in camp at any time is 15, but Wade knows a number of players will arrive late. For the first time since her rookie year, Courtney Vandersloot will be in camp on Day 1.

Other Sky veterans who are among those expected in camp on Day 1 are Allie Quigley and Azurá Stevens.

The Sky did not have a pick in Monday night’s WNBA Draft after dealing their first-round pick in a three-team sign-and-trade deal that sent Diamond DeShields to the Phoenix Mercury, Julie Allemand to the Sky and the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft along with the Sky’s first-round pick next year to the Indiana Fever. Wade and his entire coaching staff will be watching the draft together, analyzing picks and the possibility that they could still sign another player off of waivers.

Wade has six players on guaranteed contracts coming into the 2022 season, Kahleah Copper, Candace Parker, Emma Meesseman, Quigley, Vandersloot and Stevens. His four players on unprotected contracts are Ruthy Hebard, Dana Evans, Allemand and Li.

What the Sky are looking for in training camp is a player to fill their 11th and final roster spot. The CBA allows 12 players on each WNBA roster, but the Sky only have cap space for 11.

“We have a core group of players, but you still have that 11th player that we need to keep an open mind about,” Wade said. “Our player might be in camp or they might be coming back from overseas late, but we’re going to keep an open mind about everything we do.”