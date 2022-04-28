WNBA officially announces 2022 All-Star game will be played in Chicago

The WNBA champion Sky will host the All-Star Game in July, the league officially announced Thursday afternoon.

This will be the first year Chicago hosts the game, which was first played in 1999 in New York and saw Lisa Leslie crowned MVP. Since then, it has been played in New York twice, Connecticut four times and most recently in Las Vegas in back-to-back years.

“I look forward to welcoming the WNBA All-Star 2022 championship and festivities to our city,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Chicago is a city of sports fans, and we’re thrilled to cheer on the Chicago Sky as they defend their title at Wintrust Arena. I’m grateful to AT&T and the WNBA for choosing Chicago for this exciting event as well as the Chicago Sky for continuing to represent the best of our city.”

