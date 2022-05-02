Candace Parker says Sky need to reinvent themselves if they want to repeat as WNBA champions

Candace Parker arrived at Sky training camp Monday morning, but it was not the same team she shared the court with last year.

Kahleah Copper is still playing overseas for the Spanish club Perfumerias Avenida, Stefanie Dolson and Diamond DeShields are each gearing up for seasons with new teams and Astou Ndour-Fall has opted to sit out the 2022 season.

There were new but familiar faces in camp, like assistant Ann Wauters who Parker won a WNBA championship with in 2016 and Emma Meesseeman who she said she hated playing against since the 2019 Finals MVP.

Beyond the personnel changes though, Parker said the Sky need to reinvent themselves if they are going to repeat as champions in 2022.

“Every year you have to reinvent yourself, reinvent what you do and prove what you do,” Parker said. “This year, we’re going to need a little bit more from me, [Courtney Vandersloot] and everybody and we’re going to have to be able to adjust.”

Parker arrived two weeks late to camp because she was recovering from COVID-19, which she said she contracted while working one of her offseason jobs.

This offseason Parker inked a multi-year extension with Turner Sports where she’s a studio analyst for NBA on TNT, NBA TV and theNCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. She also hosted a TED Talk, produced and was interviewed for the documentary Title IX: 37 Words that Changed America and debuted multiple new brand partnerships.

Back on the court, her attention — like the Sky’s entire roster — is on the goal at hand: winning back-to-back titles.

Heading into last season, the Sky were a heavy favorite to make it to the finals before a seven-game losing streak brought that prediction into question. Four days ahead of the Sky’s season opener against the Los Angeles Sparks the team’s approach will be slightly different than last year, with a heavier focus on their progression.

Coach/GM James Wade said the 2022 season is a marathon, not a sprint. His team is going to do their best not to judge themselves by wins and losses. Winning another championship is about being healthy and whole at the right time.

The goal is to obviously avoid injury completely, but the Sky said they’ll be ready to make adjustments when necessary.

“We are seasoned and we’re embracing that,” Parker said while laughing with Vandersloot and Allie Quigley. “The healthiest team at the end of the year wins if they can stay together and do what they need to do. We realize that, but we can’t take our foot off the gas, either.”

After waiving Northwestern grad Lindsey Pulliam on Monday, Wade currently has 19 players on his roster. He will need to cut that to the league-mandated 12 by Thursday. The Sky will play with 11 this season to fit within the salary cap.

Copper is expected to rejoin the Sky in mid-May and Li Yueru in June according to her agent Mike Cound. Julie Allemand will also arrive after the start of the 2022 season. Wade will likely sign players to replacement contracts until Copper, Li and Allemand arrive.