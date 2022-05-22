Candace Parker leads Sky to 82-73 win over Mystics with a historic triple-double performance

Candace Parker hasn’t said definitively what the future holds for her in the WNBA, but retirement is on the table.

After her historic triple-double performance Sunday afternoon, leading the Sky to an 82-73 win over the Washington Mystics, it’s hard to understand how she could consider hanging it up.

She had 16 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists with under a minute left to play when Courtney Vandersloot pointed to the history there for the taking and called the play.

“Pass it to me, and I’ll finish it,” Vandersloot told Parker.

After passing to her at the elbow, curling off of her and cutting to the basket, Vandersloot did finish the layup, helping Parker become the third player in WNBA history to record multiple triple-doubles. She is the only player in league history to record two regular-season triple-doubles. Her first was in 2017, when she finished with 11 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists against the Las Vegas Aces.

Vandersloot, who finished with four points, six assists and five rebounds Sunday, is also on that list, along with Sheryl Swoopes.

“To be in the company with Sloot, who does it on a regular basis and will probably end her career leading the league in assists, and Sheryl Swoopes, who I grew up watching and idolizing, I’m humbled by it,” Parker said. “I realize that there are more that are coming behind me. I hope that coaches are watching, that the point forwards is where it’s at.”

When Sky coach/GM James Wade put together his 2022 roster, he said he knew he had 11 WNBA players.

If a player is on a roster, they’re by definition a WNBA player, but with this roster Wade has 11 players he can depend on. Against the Washington Mystics, that was evident as Wade’s bench outscored Mike Thibault’s 29-11.

“I have a lot of fun coaching this team,” Wade said. “They sacrifice without a problem. Our coaching staff does a great job of making sure everyone feels important. It’s not a big deal for us who is starting and who’s not.”

Sunday was 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper’s first game back since winning two more MVP awards playing overseas for Perfumerias Avenida. She scored her first points of the game in familiar fashion, leaping for a defensive rebound before sprinting down the court for a pullup in transition.

Her first bucket of the 2022 WNBA season indicates how her presence impacts the Sky with her ability to push the tempo and fly in transition. The Sky were last in the league in pace and eighth in transition points without her. She finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and one assist.

The Sky had 11 turnovers in the first half and finished with 15. Their ball movement was cleaner in the second half, leading to them finding their offensive rhythm.

Mystics rookie Shakira Austin led the game in scoring with 12 points in the first half, and the Sky were able to limit her to just two in the second. Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 20 points and Elena Delle Donne added 17. The Sky outrebounded the Mystics 37-29.

“Having [Copper] back in the lineup, allowing us to move back to our natural positions, definitely helps us on the defensive end,” Parker said.