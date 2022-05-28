Sky lose to top-ranked Aces 83-76

Sunday’s Sky game against the Las Vegas Aces was ugly.

At one point in the third quarter, the reigning champs trailed the WNBA’s top team by 18 and looked like they were ready to roll over. But, in the final minutes, the Sky’s starters came alive. Despite a terrible night shooting, they cut the Aces' lead to four with under a minute left to play after going into a fullcourt press.

The Sky shot 16% from three, their lowest mark of the season, and were held to their second-lowest scoring output en route to an 83-76 loss to the top-ranked Aces.

Sunday’s loss moves the Sky (4-3) to third in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall.

Courtney Vandersloot led the Sky with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.