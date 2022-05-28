The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Sky lose to top-ranked Aces 83-76

Sunday’s loss moves the Sky (4-3) to third in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall.

Annie Costabile By Annie Costabile
   
Sunday’s Sky game against the Las Vegas Aces was ugly.

At one point in the third quarter, the reigning champs trailed the WNBA’s top team by 18 and looked like they were ready to roll over. But, in the final minutes, the Sky’s starters came alive. Despite a terrible night shooting, they cut the Aces' lead to four with under a minute left to play after going into a fullcourt press.

The Sky shot 16% from three, their lowest mark of the season, and were held to their second-lowest scoring output en route to an 83-76 loss to the top-ranked Aces.

Sunday’s loss moves the Sky (4-3) to third in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall.

Courtney Vandersloot led the Sky with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

The Latest
A male was killed in a shooting May 28, 2022, in Chicago Lawn.
News
1 killed in Chicago Lawn shooting
A male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Edwina Holley, left, and Kendall Brown, right, pray during the Michigan Avenue March for Peace on North Michigan Avenue in the Loop on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022.
Chicago
Faith leaders condemn gun violence heading into Memorial Day weekend: ‘It’s all hands on deck’
Ahead of the historically violent holiday weekend, church leaders from across the city prayed for an end to the chaos.
By Mary Norkol
 
St. Adalbert Church
City Hall
Sigcho-Lopez files complaint against Lightfoot over rezoning of Pilsen church
The council member accused Lightfoot of taking cues from the Archdiocese and Cardinal Blase Cupich over what parishioners are asking for — a transparent process for the future of the St. Adalbert Church property.
By Manny Ramos
 
Dallas Keuchel pitched to a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this season.
White Sox
White Sox designate Dallas Keuchel for assignment
Former Cy Young winner pitched to a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this season; White Sox recall infielder Danny Mendick
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Pilipili sits beside his mother Zari during a media and member debut of the lion cub at Lincoln Park Zoo in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Saturday morning, May 28, 2022. Pilipili, which stands for “pepper” in Swahili, is a 10-week-old lion cub and is the first African lion cub born in the zoo in two decades, according to a press release.
Chicago
Lincoln Park Zoo introduces 10-week-old lion cub to public: ‘Oh my God, they’re here!’
The lion cub, born March 15, is named Pilipili, after the Swahili word for “pepper.”
By Mary Norkol
 