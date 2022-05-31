The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

WNBA Finals rematch has few similarities, except for Sky victory, Taurasi ejection

The most significant difference from last year’s Finals was the absence of Mercury center Brittney Griner, whose detention in Russia reached 103 days Tuesday.

Annie Costabile By Annie Costabile
   
SHARE WNBA Finals rematch has few similarities, except for Sky victory, Taurasi ejection
Sky_vs_Mercury_Randy_Belice_3.jpg

Courtney Vandersloot led her team in scoring with 18 points and added six assists, two rebounds and one steal in Tuesday night’s win.

Randy Belice/Getty

Compared to Game 4 of the WNBA Finals last year, nothing was the same Tuesday night at Wintrust Arena, except for the Sky winning and Mercury guard Diana Taurasi getting ejected.

Taurasi was tossed in the second quarterafter picking up two technical fouls while arguing a no-call with an official, but this time, no doors were broken when she left.

The retooled Mercury, now with former Sky guard Diamond DeShields and former Mystics center Tina Charles, the WNBA’s top scorer last season, led by eight points entering the fourth quarter. But guard Courtney Vandersloot took over from there, scoring 12 points in the final 10 minutes to lead the Sky to a 73-70 victory.

Nevertheless, the Sky’s offensive struggles continued against the Mercury. They shot under 20% from three-point range for most of the game and finished at 26.3%. Guard Allie Quigley, who had seven points, four rebounds and one assist, shot 1-for-3 from behind the arc and is off to her worst start in three-point shooting (16.7%) since her rookie season.

Vandersloot finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists. Emma Meesseman and Rebekah Gardner added 10 points each, and Kahleah Copper had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Candace Parker had just five points but led the Sky (5-3) in rebounds with 11.

“I don’t think we’re blending well on offense,” Vandersloot said.

Sky coach and general manager James Wade said he needs to spend more time watching his team’s movement on offense to assess how he can implement changes.

Azura Stevens was a late scratch with a non-COVID illness. Wade attributed it to something she ate.

Charles was the game’s high scorer with 25 points for the Mercury (2-7).

DeShields, who returned to Wintrust Arena for the first time since being traded in February, said she felt good about where she’s at in her career. After receiving her championship ring before the game, she had 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

“To be out there, moving around, taking hits, getting to the rim, doing the things I do has been very fun,” DeShields said before the game.

The most significant difference from last year’s WNBA Finals was the absence of Mercury center Brittney Griner, whose detention in Russia reached 103 days Tuesday. She has been held there since Feb. 17 after Russian authorities claimed to have found vape cartridges in her luggage that contained oil derived from cannabis.

“It didn’t feel right out there without her,” Vandersloot said. “We have to keep this top of mind, and we need the people who make decisions to bring her home.”

The Mercury announced ahead of the season that Griner’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive, in partnership with the Phoenix Rescue Mission, would expand to all 12 WNBA markets. The Sky’s BG Heart and Sole Shoe Drive auction went live Tuesday afternoon with autographed shoes from Quigley, Vandersloot and Meesseman up for $300 a pair.

On top of the auction, the Sky collected more than 400 pairs of shoes Tuesday night from the team, fans and the Bulls and Blackhawks, who each contributed more than 100 pairs. All the shoes will be donated to the Sports Shed of Chicago.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Once pegged Sky’s franchise player, Diamond DeShields returns to town with Mercury
White Sox have all the baggage they need — and then some — for upcoming road trip
Sky lose 83-76 to Aces, the WNBA’s best team so far
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert believes expansion starts with teams, not rosters
Rebekah Gardner brings vital confidence to Sky’s deep roster
Cherelle Griner wants U.S. to do more to secure release of wife Brittney Griner
The Latest
Cubs lefty Justin Steele allowed three runs in five innings against the Brewers on Tuesday.
Cubs
How the Cubs’ veteran lefties have influenced Justin Steele
A week ago, the lefties in the Cubs’ rotation outnumbered the right-handers. But the Cubs placed Wade Miley on the IL, and Drew Smyly left his last start early with an injury.
By Maddie Lee
 
Cavan Biggio #8 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates tagging out Danny Mendick
White Sox
White Sox baserunning miscue helps Jays preserve 6-5 win
Andrew Vaughn had four hits including a homer and double
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Members of the Chicago Fire Department dismount the Blessed Mother statue from a firetruck in front of the newly renovated Mission of Our Lady of the Angels’ Outreach Center in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The Blessed Mother statue — which serves as a memorial for the victims of the 1958 fire at Our Lady of the Angels School, where 92 children and three nuns died and hundreds were injured — was blessed and installed at the outreach center Tuesday.
Religion
Statue honoring victims of Our Lady of the Angels fire returns to site of blaze
The Blessed Mother statue was displayed at the Church of the Holy Family, 1080 W. Roosevelt Rd., since 1999. It was moved there after Our Lady of the Angels Parish School closed in 1999.
By Manny Ramos
 
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game One
Cubs
Presto! In one year, the Cubs went from a thrilling night to an unrecognizable sight
A June swoon? The Cubs already took care of it.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Former CPD Supt. Terry Hillard gets shot with a paintball gun in Chatham.
Crime
Video shows ex-top cop getting walloped by paintball, collapsing to ground
SNEED EXCLUSIVE: Former CPD Supt. Terry Hillard can be seen keeling over as someone fires at him from the street while he was in his yard during the stunning attack Sunday in Chatham.
By Michael Sneed
 