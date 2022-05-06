Sky begin title defense with 98-91 overtime loss to the Sparks

A lot has been said about the Sky’s 2021 championship season.

Words like historic and memorable have been used, and they’re accurate. What’s also accurate, according to Candace Parker, is that the 2021 Sky weren’t good.

“We sucked last year during the regular season,” Parker said. “Let’s just say it. We were 16-16. We were not good. We were good in the playoffs, but during the season we sucked. It just doesn’t sit right with me. I think we learned a lot last year and I’m waiting to see how we apply it this year.”

Sky coach/GM James Wade’s team struggled throughout the regular season. Those struggles weren’t all because of poor play. They dealt with injuries early, but their inconsistencies had them seeded sixth and facing two single-elimination games to start the playoffs.

But then Courtney Vandersloot averaged a double-double in the postseason and became the second player in league history to have a playoff triple-double. Kahleah Copper led the team in scoring en route to earning WNBA Finals MVP honors, and Parker claimed her second title.

By the end of the season, Chicago was behind the Sky more than even Wade expected. Wintrust Arena was sold out for Game 4, even with the Bears and Packers playing two miles away at Soldier Field.

“[During the Finals] we had a packed house,” Wade said. “And the Bears and Packers were playing across the way. I was scared. It’s the Bears and the Packers. I’ve heard about this [ever since I got to Chicago]. I thought we were going to have 10 people at the game.”

The Sky opened the 2022 season Friday night with a 98-91 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks in overtime in front of a crowd of 8,111.

This season is about more than becoming the first team in the WNBA’s 20 years to repeat. In Chicago, it’s about the Sky’s foothold in the city’s saturated sports market.

One championship is good, but back-to-back titles would be another historic accomplishment for the Sky. Aside from the Bulls’ two three-peats, only the Bears have won consecutive titles, and those happened in the 1930s and 40s.

For some organizations, it hasn’t mattered. The Cubs long have been the city's most beloved team. Even after the White Sox won their first World Series title in 88 years in 2005, they were cast back into the Chicago baseball shadows when they missed the playoffs the next year.

This means even more for the Sky than it did for the Sox because the Sky are trying to solidify a fan base. The Sox might always have been a beat behind their North Side foes, but their fans accept that and are loyal regardless.

The Sky’s first title earned them respect from casual sports fans, but citywide loyalty will come at a price — a second title.

So how can the Sky do what hasn’t been done in WNBA history? It starts with forgetting last year.

“I read Pat Riley’s book, and he talks about the disease of more,” Parker said on media day. “When you have success, everybody comes back wanting more individually, not wanting to sacrifice and do the things you did previously to win a championship. That's the barrier we’re going to have to talk about and overcome.”

The Sky have said all week, that they’re good on paper. Friday night it was time to show whether or not it translated to the court. The game went to overtime after fourth-quarter turnovers allowed the Sparks to close a late five-point Sky lead.

The Sparks Jordin Canada led her team on their overtime comeback, finishing with 21 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

Dana Evans started in the absence of 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper who is completing her overseas season in Spain. Emma Meesseman was the other new face in the Sky’s starting five. She finished with 12 points and eight rebounds and five assists in her Sky debut.

Evans came up big for the Sky on both ends of the floor Friday night finishing with 24 points, five assists and three steals. She poured in 17 points in the third quarter alone. Parker added 21 points, six assists and six rebounds. All five Sky starters finished scoring in double figures. Their 25 turnovers proved to be too much to overcome.

The Sky host the New York Liberty Wednesday night at 7 p.m. It will be Stefanie Dolson’s first time playing against her WNBA championship-winning teammates since signing with the Liberty this offseason.