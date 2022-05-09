Dana Evans was a highlight of the Sky’s season opener

Sky coach/GM James Wade has said since preparation for his team’s title defense began that this year will be about progression.

There’s no concern on the team’s end over the season-opening overtime loss to the Los Angeles Sparks when there are 35 more games to be played and they’re still without two starters. Beyond the controversial foul call in the fourth quarter and the Sky’s 25 turnovers, there were positive takeaways from opening night.

They start with Dana Evans.

“We heard a lot of questions about Dana’s abilities when we got Julie [Allemand],” Wade said. “People kind of counted her out. Dana is a really good player and she has a chip on her shoulder.”

Friday Evans was tapped to make her first WNBA start and she kept her focus on going into the game relaxed. After shootaround Friday morning, she went home, showered and binged some of her favorite television. Her intention was to keep her mind off basketball so she didn’t overthink the moment.

Her plan worked. Evans came out and made it a career night, finishing with a career-high 24 points, scoring 17 of them on 7-for-8 shooting in the third quarter.

Her defense was another highlight of the night, picking up the Sparks guards full court and grabbing four steals. The expectation is that Evans will come off the bench when Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper return to the starting rotation.

Quigley said she expects to be available by Game 3 and Copper is finishing up her overseas commitments and will be in Chicago by May 17.

In the meantime though, Evans is not only reliable she’s impressive. Friday night's game provided a glimpse of the depth on the Sky’s roster with everyone available.

“We all have a good understanding of our roles and what we can do well,” Evans said. “For this team, everyone is so talented. You get in, where you fit in.”

The Sky’s turnovers were the most notable issue of the opener, but many came off of misreads, including on an inbounds play with six seconds to go and a three-point lead. The turnover ultimately led to Jordin Canada’s three made free throws, sending the game to overtime.

Those will be cleaned up as the team develops more chemistry. The Sky saw two significant departures in 2022 free agency when Stefanie Dolson signed with the New York Liberty and Diamond DeShields was moved in a sign-and-trade with the Phoenix Mercury. While the addition of 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman is an undoubted upgrade, there were moments in Friday’s game that showed the team is still finding synergy.

Monday morning Wade waived Kaela Davis who was signed to a replacement contract in the absence of Rebekah Gardner.

Gardner participated in her first Sky practice Monday afternoon and looked good in the sets she ran with the Sky’s starters. She was the last player left shooting after practice concluded.

Copper, Allemand and Li Yueru are the only remaining players absent from the Sky’s roster. The latest expected arrival for Allemand is the first week of June. Wade said Li has a visa appointment on Tuesday and expects her arrival soon.

