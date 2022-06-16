The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports Olympic Sports

Sue Bird makes it official, says 2022 will be her final WNBA season

Bird’s announcement ended any speculation about her future, though she acknowledged in February when she re-signed with Seattle that this would likely be her final season.

By  Tim Booth | Associated Press
   
SHARE Sue Bird makes it official, says 2022 will be her final WNBA season
Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird announced Thursday that the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA.

Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird announced Thursday that the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird announced Thursday that the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA.

Bird’s announcement ended any speculation about her future, though she acknowledged in February when she re-signed with Seattle that this would likely be her final season. She strongly considered retirement after last season before choosing to return for a 19th season as a player.

Bird is a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the oldest player in the league at 41. She has spent her entire WNBA career with Seattle since becoming the No. 1 pick in 2002 following her storied college career at Connecticut. This season is her 21st associated with the franchise although just her 19th playing after missing two seasons due to injuries. She’s the league’s all-time leader in assists and the standard by which other point guards are judged.

Bird’s announcement came a day before Seattle’s game at Connecticut. The Storm will close out their road trip on Sunday in New York, about 30 miles from where Bird grew up in Syosset, New York.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
How will the Sky look with their entire roster intact?
Sky’s defensive improvement continues, but team has yet to play its best
Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended to July
Phoenix Mercury meet with State Department officials about Brittney Griner
Julie Allemand putting in work with Sky as she makes quick turnaround from France
This You Gotta See: Not-so-popular Tony La Russa show continues as White Sox hit road
The Latest
Nikkita Brown with her dog, Blanco.
City Hall
Woman who was grabbed, detained by cop while walking dog at North Avenue Beach files federal lawsuit
The suit alleges excessive force at the hands of an officer who’s since resigned and been criminally charged.
By Mitch Dudek
 
NBCSCH.png
Sports Media
White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks discussing own TV network as NBC Sports Chicago deal winds down
NBCSCH’s contract with the three teams will expire in October 2024. Timewise, we’re in the same ballpark as when Marquee Sports Network began to take shape. So what’s in the offing for NBCSCH and its three teams?
By Jeff Agrest
 
Former Bears running back Brian Piccolo jumps while holding a ball.
Bears
Bears players wear No. 41 to honor Brian Piccolo
On the 52nd anniversary of his death from cancer, every Bears player wore Brian Piccolo’s uniform number at practice Thursday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Elise Malary was reported missing March 11 and found dead six days later.
News
Elise Malary, trans activist found in Lake Michigan, drowned but manner of death remains undetermined, autopsy finds
Malary’s disappearance on March 11 sparked a massive search for the 31-year-old, who was hailed as a pillar of Chicago’s transgender and queer communities.
By David Struett
 
Mia Wright said a police officer grabbed her out of her car by her hair and knelt on her neck outside Brickyard Mall.
City Hall
Supt. Brown recommends firing cop who dragged woman by hair, knelt on her neck
Officer David Laskus used unreasonable force and should be fired, according to police documents filed this month by Brown.
By Mitch Dudek
 