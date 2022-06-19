Sky lose first Commissioner’s Cup game, clinch a spot in championship with Connecticut loss

INDIANAPOLIS — Before Sunday’s game against the Indiana Fever even concluded, the Sky’s ticket to the Comissioner’s Cup championship on July 26 was punched. They needed a win or a Connecticut Sun loss and got the latter.

Their 89-87 loss to the Fever will only have potential implications on the location of the championship game.

“This was a big one because we could have stayed undefeated,” Courtney Vandersloot said. “Now we're talking about hosting, those types of things. Those are the things we were trying to strive for.”

The Aces have two remaining Commissioner’s Cup games against the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx and the Sky have one against the Sun. Unless the Aces lose both, they will host the championship game.

General manager/coach James Wade said following the Sky’s overtime win against the Atlanta Dream on Friday that his team needs to get better at holding on to leads and pulling away from teams. Sunday, they once again gave up a double-digit advantage and found themselves fighting back as time ticked down.

Down one, the Sky won a jumpball that was overturned after an official said the ball wasn’t tossed correctly. On the second attempt, Victoria Vivians was able to win the possession over Emma Meesseeman who subsequently fouled her. Vivians made one of her two free throws giving the Fever a two-point lead with seven seconds to play.

Similar to their win over the New York Liberty, the Sky controlled the last possession and Vandersloot was able to get a shot off with a second left on the clock. This attempt was no good.

She finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Kahleah Copper had four rebounds and two assists to go with her career-high 28 points. Meesseman added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. All 10 Sky players scored Sunday afternoon.

The difference Sunday was the Fever’s explosive third quarter where they poured in 35 points, led by rookie NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell. The Sky held Mitchell, who is third in the league in scoring (19.2 points per game) to two points in the first half. She finished with 13 and nine assists. Smith finished with a career-high 26 points and added 11 rebounds.

“We’re not good enough to guard [Smith] right now,” Wade said.

Candace Parker missed her second consecutive game, Sunday.

Wade said that she returned to practice Saturday and she will be available against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. The Sky’s defensive rating with Parker on the floor this season is 97.2. In her absence over the last two games it worsened to 105.7.

Her presence was missed on the boards specifically. The Fever outrebounded the Sky 39-27, scoring 14 second chance points. Parker leads the rebounds per game (7.9) and is eighth in the league.

“Even with Candace being as good of a rebounder as she is, we’re still giving up a lot of offensive rebounds,” Vandersloot said. “It's been our Achilles heel. We’ve addressed it plenty of times and we have to find a way to get it done.”

Wade said he has not discussed the Commissioner’s Cup championship with his team this season. When asked about his team clinching a spot in the second annual championship game he had nothing to say.

His players oppositely are looking forward to an opportunity to earn a significant amount of extra money. There is a half a million dollar prize pool on the line with $30,000 going to each player on the winning team. The losing team will earn $10,000 per player.

“It’s going to be fun,” Ruthy Hebard said. “But it’s going to be a good chance for us to improve again.”