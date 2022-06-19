The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky lose first Commissioner’s Cup game, clinch a spot in championship with Connecticut loss

Candace Parker missed her second consecutive game but general manager/coach James Wade said she will be back on the court against the Aces, Tuesday.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky lose first Commissioner’s Cup game, clinch a spot in championship with Connecticut loss
Sky vs. Fever

Sky vs. Fever on June 19, 2022

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Before Sunday’s game against the Indiana Fever even concluded, the Sky’s ticket to the Comissioner’s Cup championship on July 26 was punched. They needed a win or a Connecticut Sun loss and got the latter.

Their 89-87 loss to the Fever will only have potential implications on the location of the championship game.

“This was a big one because we could have stayed undefeated,” Courtney Vandersloot said. “Now we're talking about hosting, those types of things. Those are the things we were trying to strive for.”

The Aces have two remaining Commissioner’s Cup games against the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx and the Sky have one against the Sun. Unless the Aces lose both, they will host the championship game.

General manager/coach James Wade said following the Sky’s overtime win against the Atlanta Dream on Friday that his team needs to get better at holding on to leads and pulling away from teams. Sunday, they once again gave up a double-digit advantage and found themselves fighting back as time ticked down.

Down one, the Sky won a jumpball that was overturned after an official said the ball wasn’t tossed correctly. On the second attempt, Victoria Vivians was able to win the possession over Emma Meesseeman who subsequently fouled her. Vivians made one of her two free throws giving the Fever a two-point lead with seven seconds to play.

Similar to their win over the New York Liberty, the Sky controlled the last possession and Vandersloot was able to get a shot off with a second left on the clock. This attempt was no good.

She finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Kahleah Copper had four rebounds and two assists to go with her career-high 28 points. Meesseman added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. All 10 Sky players scored Sunday afternoon.

The difference Sunday was the Fever’s explosive third quarter where they poured in 35 points, led by rookie NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell. The Sky held Mitchell, who is third in the league in scoring (19.2 points per game) to two points in the first half. She finished with 13 and nine assists. Smith finished with a career-high 26 points and added 11 rebounds.

“We’re not good enough to guard [Smith] right now,” Wade said.

Candace Parker missed her second consecutive game, Sunday.

Wade said that she returned to practice Saturday and she will be available against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. The Sky’s defensive rating with Parker on the floor this season is 97.2. In her absence over the last two games it worsened to 105.7.

Her presence was missed on the boards specifically. The Fever outrebounded the Sky 39-27, scoring 14 second chance points. Parker leads the rebounds per game (7.9) and is eighth in the league.

“Even with Candace being as good of a rebounder as she is, we’re still giving up a lot of offensive rebounds,” Vandersloot said. “It's been our Achilles heel. We’ve addressed it plenty of times and we have to find a way to get it done.”

Wade said he has not discussed the Commissioner’s Cup championship with his team this season. When asked about his team clinching a spot in the second annual championship game he had nothing to say.

His players oppositely are looking forward to an opportunity to earn a significant amount of extra money. There is a half a million dollar prize pool on the line with $30,000 going to each player on the winning team. The losing team will earn $10,000 per player.

“It’s going to be fun,” Ruthy Hebard said. “But it’s going to be a good chance for us to improve again.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky hang on in overtime for 106-100 victory against Dream
Sky could clinch a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup finals with two wins this weekend
Sue Bird makes it official, says 2022 will be her final WNBA season
How will the Sky look with their entire roster intact?
Sky’s defensive improvement continues, but team has yet to play its best
Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended to July
The Latest
2019 NBA Draft
This You Gotta See: Cubs-Cardinals, Sky-Aces and another Bulls No. 1 pick up in the air
It’s NBA draft week, and you know what that means: Every sports outlet with a pulse is doing what it does best — purporting to have more than the faintest clue about what’s going to happen Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki hasn’t played since spraining his left ring finger on this slide May 26 at Cincinnati.
Cubs
Cubs manager David Ross will be tested by 13-pitcher limit
The limit will take effect Monday after twice being delayed earlier in the season.
By Mark Gonzales
 
John “Moon” Mullin died Sunday.
Bears
Sportswriter John ‘Moon’ Mullin dies after cancer bout
John “Moon” Mullin, who covered the Bears for decades and this month set local records for hospital visitors as he fought the ravages of Stage IV pancreatic cancer, died Sunday at age 74.
By Patrick Finley
 
Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring during the fifth inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on April 23.
Letters to the Editor
Ricketts family should sell the Cubs
The Ricketts are more concerned with their network, hotel and other developments while hitting the fans with some of the highest ticket prices in major league baseball.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Italy_Haggis_Detained.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Crash’ director Paul Haggis reportedly arrested in sexual assault case
Italian media reports a woman there alleged she was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations over two days.
By Associated Press
 