Candace Parker becomes first player in WNBA history to record three career triple-doubles in 82-59 win over Sparks

LOS ANGELES — Candace Parker became the first player in WNBA history to record three career triple-doubles and she did it at home.

Crypto.com Arena is not Parker’s home court anymore, but Los Angeles will always be.

Her 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists led the Sky to an 82-59 win over the Sparks.

“I love being a playmaker,” Parker said. “The game is changing and I think we’re going to see very soon this on a nightly basis. I don’t know how long I’m going to hold on to this, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to play on a team where we can spread the wealth.”

Walking past the Sparks’ locker room and into the visitors’ for the first time in her career could only be described with one word.

“It was weird,” Parker said. “Last time I walked out of this arena I didn't know it would be my last time [as a member of the Sparks].”

Parker’s last exit from Crypto was in 2019. The following season was played in the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida.

Thursday night was the first time Parker played against her former team since signing with the Sky in 2021. Last season, Parker was sidelined with an ankle injury for all three of the Sky’s games against her former team.

She passed Tamika Catchings for the eighth spot on the WNBA’s all-time assist list (1,488) and her two blocks moved her to fifth on the league’s all time blocks list (588), passing Lauren Jackson. After the game, Parker stopped to take photos and sign shoes and old Sparks jerseys for fans who lined the Sky’s tunnel.

The Sky looked confident from the moment the ball was tipped and had a commanding 17-point lead by the second quarter. They led by as many as 33 points Thursday night.

Five players finished scoring in double figures en route to their second-largest win margin of the season. Courtney Vandersloot and Azurá Stevens led the Sky scoring 15 points each. Emma Meesseman added 11 points and Kahleah Copper had eight points and seven rebounds.

Rebekah Gardner, who grew up 45 minutes from Crypto and played at UCLA, had 40 friends and family in attendance. Many ofeGardner finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

After dropping the first game of their three-game road trip to the Indiana Fever, the Sky regrouped getting their most significant win of the season thus far against the top-ranked Aces and closing the road trip out with a win in LA.

“We’re seasoned, I won’t say old,” Parker said. “You can’t ever get too high and you can’t ever get too low. As long as we control our emotions we’re able to be in or out of every game.”

Up next the Sky host the Minnesota Lynx, who announced Thursday will have Sylvia Fowles back in the rotation. Fowles was sidelined for five games after suffering a cartilage injury in her right knee.