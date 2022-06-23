The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Candace Parker becomes first player in WNBA history to record three career triple-doubles in 82-59 win over Sparks

Parker finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists and moved into eighth on the WNBA’s all-time assists list and fifth on the league’s all-time blocks list.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Candace Parker becomes first player in WNBA history to record three career triple-doubles in 82-59 win over Sparks
Sky_vs_Sparks_Juan_Ocampo_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2_.jpg

NBAE via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Candace Parker became the first player in WNBA history to record three career triple-doubles and she did it at home.

Crypto.com Arena is not Parker’s home court anymore, but Los Angeles will always be.

Her 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists led the Sky to an 82-59 win over the Sparks.

“I love being a playmaker,” Parker said. “The game is changing and I think we’re going to see very soon this on a nightly basis. I don’t know how long I’m going to hold on to this, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to play on a team where we can spread the wealth.”

Walking past the Sparks’ locker room and into the visitors’ for the first time in her career could only be described with one word.

“It was weird,” Parker said. “Last time I walked out of this arena I didn't know it would be my last time [as a member of the Sparks].”

Parker’s last exit from Crypto was in 2019. The following season was played in the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida.

Thursday night was the first time Parker played against her former team since signing with the Sky in 2021. Last season, Parker was sidelined with an ankle injury for all three of the Sky’s games against her former team.

She passed Tamika Catchings for the eighth spot on the WNBA’s all-time assist list (1,488) and her two blocks moved her to fifth on the league’s all time blocks list (588), passing Lauren Jackson. After the game, Parker stopped to take photos and sign shoes and old Sparks jerseys for fans who lined the Sky’s tunnel.

The Sky looked confident from the moment the ball was tipped and had a commanding 17-point lead by the second quarter. They led by as many as 33 points Thursday night.

Five players finished scoring in double figures en route to their second-largest win margin of the season. Courtney Vandersloot and Azurá Stevens led the Sky scoring 15 points each. Emma Meesseman added 11 points and Kahleah Copper had eight points and seven rebounds.

Rebekah Gardner, who grew up 45 minutes from Crypto and played at UCLA, had 40 friends and family in attendance. Many ofeGardner finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

After dropping the first game of their three-game road trip to the Indiana Fever, the Sky regrouped getting their most significant win of the season thus far against the top-ranked Aces and closing the road trip out with a win in LA.

“We’re seasoned, I won’t say old,” Parker said. “You can’t ever get too high and you can’t ever get too low. As long as we control our emotions we’re able to be in or out of every game.”

Up next the Sky host the Minnesota Lynx, who announced Thursday will have Sylvia Fowles back in the rotation. Fowles was sidelined for five games after suffering a cartilage injury in her right knee.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
On the road: Live Q&A chat answers your questions about title-defending Sky
On 50th anniversary of Title IX, Sky reflect on past experiences and what’s needed for future generations
Sky’s Candace Parker named to seventh WNBA All-Star team
‘We’re a championship team for a reason’: Commissioner’s Cup preview between Sky and Aces sees both teams make league history
Sky make WNBA-record 28-point comeback in win over Las Vegas; Rebekah Gardner braces for L.A. homecoming
State Department will reschedule phone call between Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, June 24, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, June 23, 2022, in Gresham.
News
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Gresham
The man, 21, was struck in the chest and hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former President Donald Trump, left, speaks at a campaign rally in Greensburg, Pa., last month; State Sen. Darren Bailey, right, at a news conference in Chicago last month.
Elections
Trump’s pick on Tuesday? ‘Maybe’ Bailey, former president hints to Illinois interviewer days ahead of weekend rally here
The former president apparently thinks Darren Bailey is “doing a good job,” according to an interview with The Center Square’s Greg Bishop ahead of a planned “Save America” rally on Saturday in central Illinois.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Johnny Cueto had no run support from his teammates Thursday night.
White Sox
Cueto OK but no ‘O’ vs. O’s dooms White Sox
Johnny Cueto allowed three runs in 5 1⁄3 innings in Orioles’ 4-0 victory
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A teen boy was hurt in a shooting June 23, 2022, in Lawndale.
News
Two 13-year-old boys hurt in separate shootings on West, South Sides
The two boys were wounded in separate shootings, within 5 minutes of each other. Both were hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 