Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

What does Julie Allemand’s late arrival mean for Sky, who are just beginning to establish rhythm?

Allemand averaged 9.2 points, six assists and 3.1 rebounds in 29 games for Lyon

By  Annie Costabile
   
USA BASKETBALL WC2022 QUALIFICATIONS BELGIUM VS USA

Photo by TONY QUINN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Julie Allemand’s Sky jersey has been hanging in her locker since Sunday and before the week is up fans could finally see her wear it.

Sky coach/GM James Wade said in May that he expected Allemand to be available to play by June 10. After her team, Lyon Asvel Feminin lost to Bourges in the French League Finals Wade’s expectation might be right on the money.

“As soon as she takes her physical we’ll suit her up,” Wade said on Sunday.

Allemand averaged 9.2 points, six assists and 3.1 rebounds in 29 games for Lyon. In her last season in the WNBA in 2020 she was second in the league in assists per game (5.8) behind Courtney Vandersloot.

According to the team, Allemand is still overseas but they hoping she’ll be able to join them at some point during their three-game road trip that begins with the Washington Mystics Wednesday night. The Sky have their first rematch of the 2021 WNBA semifinals against the Connecticut Sun on Friday before playing the New York Liberty on Sunday to complete the trip.

Wade has been adamant since acquiring Allemand in the three-team trade that sent Diamond DeShields to the Phoenix Mercury, that she will not be Vandersloot’s backup. Since the Sky’s title defending season began Wade has utilized his team’s depth playing a variety of lineups and subbing at a faster rate than last season.

The Sky’s bench is the third-highest scoring group in the league averaging 23.2 points per game with the best field-goal percentage (47.0) and three-point shooting percentage (36.2).

“It’s a marathon,” Wade said in the second week of the season. “I want to make sure we’re keeping our core players fresh and I’m very confident in the players that are not considered part of that core.”

Through the Sky’s first 10 games of the season, Dana Evans leads the team in three-point shooting percentage (41.2) and is averaging nine points per game along with rookie Rebekah Gardner.

Following the Sky’s win over the Mystics on Sunday, Wade credited his team’s offensive success to the rhythm they’ve developed. So, where does Allemand fit in this system that’s just beginning to establish cohesion?

Wade’s traditional starting rotation of Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, Kahleah Copper, Emma Meesseman and Candace Parker is fourth in the league in points per game (32.2) in just 13.7 minutes together. Through 10 games, Gardner has seen significant minutes with the starters subbing for Quigley and is averaging 23.4 minutes per game.

Evans meanwhile has been exceptional on both ends of the floor backing up Vandersloot. She’s averaging 2.6 assists to go along with her nine points in 18.3 minutes per game and has been utilized in rotations with the starters and as the general of Wade’s second unit.

Allemand’s addition could mean a variety of things starting with Quigley getting more rest in the early stages of the season. Gardner has been the first off the bench for Quigley who has then been used to sub for Copper.

Wade could potentially use Allemand to sub for Copper, moving Gardner to shooting guard and playing her at the two alongside Evans. Although Wade said he doesn’t want to use Allemand as Vandersloot’s backup, her availability could end up cutting into Evans’ minutes. Both Gardner and Evans have proven their value in Wade’s rotation with Gardner showing she could be considered for a starting role.

Allemand’s addition creates a desirable problem, more talent than minutes.

