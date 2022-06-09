The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Minor mistakes have proved costly in Sky’s four losses

The Sky are third in the WNBA standings, but they need to iron out the little things to compete with the league’s best.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Minor mistakes have proved costly in Sky’s four losses
Sky_vs_Mystics_KeShawn_Ennis.jpg

NBAE via Getty Images

Last season, the Sky walked into their WNBA semifinal series against the top-seeded Sun and made a statement.

Led by Courtney Vandersloot’s historic triple-double, the Sky took Game 1 of the best-of-five series and sowed doubt into the minds of many who considered the Sun a lock to make it to the Finals.

By the end of the series, Sun coach Curt Miller was justifying his team’s loss by saying the Sky were playing like the team he picked to win it all in the preseason poll.

This season, the Sun are off to a 10-3 start despite playing without Jasmine Thomas, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in May. Meanwhile, the reigning champion Sky (7-4) still are putting the pieces together.

‘‘We’ve been in every game we’ve lost,’’ Sky star Candace Parker said after a two-point loss Wednesday to the Mystics. ‘‘It’s the moments in the middle that we have to fix. We’re 11 games in and have so much room for improvement.’’

The Sky’s four losses this season have come by an average of 4.7 points and can be attributed to several minor issues.

The most common trends in the Sky’s losses are the number of free throws their opponents have taken and the points they’ve given up off turnovers. Opponents have taken 20 or more free throws in three of the Sky’s four losses, and the Sky have averaged 17.5 turnovers — and have allowed 21.8 points off them — in their losses. By comparison, they have averaged 13 turnovers and have allowed about 12 points off them in their seven victories.

The Sky are also second-to-last in the league in percentage of assists on two-point field goals. In their loss May 28 to the Aces, they had only 16 assists and lost by seven points. Through three quarters Wednesday against the Mystics, they had 14 assists and trailed by 17 late in the third quarter. They ended up losing by two after a fourth quarter in which they had six assists on nine field goals.

Also, general manager/coach James Wade has been adamant that the Sky won’t live and die by the three-pointer, but they have shot worse than 30% from behind the arc in their last two losses. The Aces limited them to a season-worst 16% on 5-for-31 from three-point range, and they shot 28.3% from beyond the arc against the Mystics.

‘‘We don’t play at the three-point line, so I don’t care about that,’’ Wade said.

Still, when a team is losing games by an average of less than five points, those shortcomings make all the difference. It’s early enough in the season to chalk them up to the Sky still learning to play with each other, but they bear watching.

The Sky are third in the WNBA standings, but they need to iron out the little things to contend with the Aces and Sun. Fortunately for them, there’s still two-thirds of the season left and they already have the blueprint for bringing it all together at the end.

‘‘We have so many weapons at every position,’’ rookie Rebekah Gardner said. ‘‘As long as we stay in games and keep up our defensive intensity, our offense will come.’’

NOTE: Julie Allemand joined the Sky on Thursday after returning from overseas, and GM/coach James Wade said she will be available for the game Friday against the Sun.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky meet with former President Barack Obama ahead of 84-82 loss to Mystics
Brittney Griner’s fate intertwined with other American held in Russia
What does Julie Allemand’s late arrival mean for Sky, who are just beginning to establish rhythm?
Sky remain undefeated in Commissioner’s Cup play, beating Mystics 91-82
This You Gotta See: Is Oklahoma softball the best college team — in any sport — ever?
Sky win 73-65 in Atlanta after nearly blowing 20-point lead
The Latest
US-politics-GUN-VIOLENCE-PROTEST
It’s now up to Senate Republicans to have courage and pass gun restrictions
The House has passed gun legislation. GOP senators have to show some backbone and help pass legislation that puts American lives over Republican political interests.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A Chicago-area man, who first reported sex abuse in 1990 by Episcopalian priest Richard Kearney, sits inside the church’s St. James Cathedral, 65 E. Huron St.
Editorials
Episcopal settlement is reminder institutions must do more to protect children from abuse
Transparency about abuse is also essential. Learning from past mistakes will help keep more children from becoming abuse victims.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Cook County essential workers represented by SEIU Local 73 rally outside Stroger Hospital on Thursday to demand Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle release pandemic pay and bonuses.
Chicago
Union: County holding back COVID, bonus pay for 2021 strikers
Members of SEIU Local 73 spent 18 days on strike last summer.
By Andy Grimm
 
Chicago City Hall
City Hall
City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men
The idea is that such a program, paying $600 to $800 a month, would remove some men from the streets, thereby reducing their dependence on an illegal economy driven by the drug trade.
By Fran Spielman
 
Max Muncy homered after Trea Turner was intentionally walked with a 1-2 count before him.
White Sox
Six unearned runs in fifth, intentional walk with 1-2 count doom White Sox
Intentional walk backfires, Dodgers rally from four-run deficit for 11-9 win, take series and drop White Sox to 26-29.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 