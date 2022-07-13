The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Sky in preliminary talks with Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts about investing in franchise

Principal owner Michael Alter said last March the timing is perfect to add investors because the Sky have a valuable story to tell.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts is in preliminary talks to become an investor in the Sky.

Brian Kersey/AP

Sky principal owner Michael Alter said ahead of the 2022 season that adding investors to the Sky franchise was top of mind for him.

Those additions are starting to take shape with Alter confirming that the Sky and Cubs co-owner Laura Rickets have had preliminary conversations regarding her becoming an investor in the WNBA franchise.

Alter said last March the timing is perfect to add investors because the Sky have a valuable story to tell.

Alter said there are always things the Sky can do better as an organization, but they don’t need to do anything radically different to draw free agents. He added that the franchise’s culture has kept players in Chicago and attracted top free agents.

Still, there is a widening gap between teams regarding player experience and amenities, and the Sky have a reputation as being in the bottom tier.

Ricketts, as a Sky investor, could bring ideas like those that helped turn the Cubs around.

The Cubs were MLB’s perpetual “Lovable Losers” when the Ricketts family bought the team from Tribune Co. in 2009. Though the team has struggled recently, the club had a string of successful years culminating in a World Series title in 2016.

The Ricketts family has also remade the area around Wrigley Field, including the construction of a hotel across from the ballpark, the development of Gallagher Way and plans to add a sportsbook to the stadium.

