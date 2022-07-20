The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky clinch playoff berth with 78-74 win over the Seattle Storm

This is the Sky’s fastest route to 20 wins since 2013 when they went 20-8.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky clinch playoff berth with 78-74 win over the Seattle Storm
Allie Quigley led he Sky with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting in Wednesday’s win over the Storm.

Allie Quigley led he Sky with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting in Wednesday’s win over the Storm.

A lot has been said about the possibility of the Sky meeting the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals. Wednesday afternoon the Seattle Storm showed why they might be a bigger threat to the Sky’s hopes of repeating as champions.

Noelle Quinn’s Storm team boasts the top defense in the league, forcing the Sky to match their intensity. They did, led by Emma Meesseman who was tasked with defending the WNBA’s leading scorer, Breanna Stewart, on the way to a 78-74 win.

Meesseman held Stewart to 11 points through three quarters before she exploded in the fourth, pouring in 13 for the Storm, cutting the Sky’s late 10 points lead to three with 10 seconds to play.

“I thought we did our job [defending Stewart],” General manager/coach James Wade said. “She’s justa great player. If she catches you slipping, she’s going to take advantage of it. We just had to take our time and remain focused in the fourth quarter. I thought we did a good job of that.”

Ultimately, the Sky’s depth once again proved to be their strongest attribute. They had four players finish scoring in double figures and all eight players who say the floor contribute scoring.

The Storm came out and punched first Wednesday afternoon and it was a boost provided by Wade’s bench that allowed the Sky to withstand.

Meesseman played one of her most complete games of the season thus far, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal leading the Sky to their playoff clinching 20th win of the season. Allie Quigley was the Sky’s leading scorer with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

This is the Sky’s fastest route to 20 wins since 2013 when they went 20-8. They finished that season 24-10 before losing to the Indiana Fever in the first round of the playoffs.

Gabby Williams was back in Chicago for the first time since she was suspended by James Wade ahead of the 2021 season and then traded to the Los Angeles Sparks. She ultimately sat out the entirety of last year.

• Courtney Vandersloot is still in concussion protocol, but coach/GM James Wade said she is feeling better and thinks she’ll be ready to go for the Commissioner’s Cup final.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky in good hands with backcourt duo of Julie Allemand and Dana Evans
This You Gotta See: Contreras brothers take the All-Star stage together in Los Angeles
Sky win fourth in a row despite Courtney Vandersloot’s absence
Will restrictive abortion laws affect where the WNBA expands? Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says it will be ‘considered’
Lawyers say Brittney Griner had doctor’s note for cannabis use
Sky’s James Wade shares support for Brittney Griner
The Latest
Registered nurse Sandra Younan sets up a new intravenous line for a patient under her care at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles. California officials have announced health insurance rates would increase an average of 6% for the 1.7 million people who buy coverage through the state-run health insurance marketplace, Covered California.
Consumer Affairs
Health insurance gets pricier as more return to the doctor’s office after pandemic slowdown
Health insurers in individual marketplaces across 13 states and Washington, D.C., will raise rates, on average, 10% next year — a big increase after premiums remained virtually flat for several years.
By Adam Beam | Associated Press
 
Ambulance.JPG
News
Chicago teen drowns at Wisconsin campground
The 15-year-old went underwater Tuesday at a swimming pond at the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, about 20 miles northwest of Madison.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Comcast announced the partnership with six Chicago YMCAs facilities at the South Side YMCA in Woodlawn on Wednesday.
Chicago
Comcast to invest $500K at Chicago YMCAs to create tech hubs as part of digital equity project
Six Chicago YMCAs will be outfitted with tech hubs and digital navigators, who will help residents use digital resources available to them.
By Mariah Rush
 
The pavement at Clinton and Monroe streets in the West Loop was filled with tire marks on Monday, July 18, 2022.
City Hall
City Council OKs towing crackdown on vehicles used in drag racing, drifting
The ordinance gives the Chicago Police Department the power to impound vehicles used in daredevil stunts, whether or not the owner is present.
By Fran Spielman
 
Miles Frost as Michael Jackson with the Broadway company of “MJ” the musical.
Theater
‘MJ,’ ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ ‘Tina Turner’ musicals among Broadway in Chicago 2023 season
“A Soldier’s Play” and “1776” round out the lineup.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 