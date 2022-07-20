Sky clinch playoff berth with 78-74 win over the Seattle Storm

A lot has been said about the possibility of the Sky meeting the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals. Wednesday afternoon the Seattle Storm showed why they might be a bigger threat to the Sky’s hopes of repeating as champions.

Noelle Quinn’s Storm team boasts the top defense in the league, forcing the Sky to match their intensity. They did, led by Emma Meesseman who was tasked with defending the WNBA’s leading scorer, Breanna Stewart, on the way to a 78-74 win.

Meesseman held Stewart to 11 points through three quarters before she exploded in the fourth, pouring in 13 for the Storm, cutting the Sky’s late 10 points lead to three with 10 seconds to play.

“I thought we did our job [defending Stewart],” General manager/coach James Wade said. “She’s justa great player. If she catches you slipping, she’s going to take advantage of it. We just had to take our time and remain focused in the fourth quarter. I thought we did a good job of that.”

Ultimately, the Sky’s depth once again proved to be their strongest attribute. They had four players finish scoring in double figures and all eight players who say the floor contribute scoring.

The Storm came out and punched first Wednesday afternoon and it was a boost provided by Wade’s bench that allowed the Sky to withstand.

Meesseman played one of her most complete games of the season thus far, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal leading the Sky to their playoff clinching 20th win of the season. Allie Quigley was the Sky’s leading scorer with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

This is the Sky’s fastest route to 20 wins since 2013 when they went 20-8. They finished that season 24-10 before losing to the Indiana Fever in the first round of the playoffs.

Gabby Williams was back in Chicago for the first time since she was suspended by James Wade ahead of the 2021 season and then traded to the Los Angeles Sparks. She ultimately sat out the entirety of last year.

• Courtney Vandersloot is still in concussion protocol, but coach/GM James Wade said she is feeling better and thinks she’ll be ready to go for the Commissioner’s Cup final.

