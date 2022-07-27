Aces understand a WNBA title likely will go through the reigning champion Sky

A WNBA Finals series featuring the Las Vegas Aces and the Sky has all the makings of a hardwood classic, starting with these two franchises' recent and very similar ascension.

Four short years ago, the Aces (9th) and Sky (10th) were eliminated from the playoffs, finishing within one place of each other in the league standings. The following year, they both made the postseason for the first time in four years for the Aces and three years for the Sky.

When they met each other that year in a second-round single-elimination game, the Aces sent the Sky home before losing to the Washington Mystics in the semifinals.

These two teams are once again separated by one spot in the standings for the third time in five years, but there are a couple of key differences, starting with their place at the top of the leaderboard. The second, and most significant, is the Sky have separated themselves as WNBA Champions while the Aces are trying to play catch up.

“We’re competitors,” Kelsey Plum said before putting up 24 points in the Aces Commissioner’s Cup championship win. “We understand if you want to get where they are you have to beat them.”

Tuesday night’s championship loss was the Sky’s first back-to-back loss of the season. While it didn’t count against the Sky’s regular season record, the exhibition game came with a higher cash bonus than the WNBA Finals. Each player on the Aces took home $30,000, while the Sky earned $10,000 each. The Finals winners take home just over $11,000 each.

History is not in favor of the Sky as they pursue their second consecutive WNBA title. No team has accomplished that feat in 20 years. While general manager/coach James Wade only strengthened his 2021 championship roster with the additions of Emma Meesseman, Rebekah Gardner, Julie Allemand and Li Yueru, he wants his team to perceive themselves as unevenly matched when it comes to facing opponents.

“We’re going to conquer [things] unevenly,” Wade said after his team’s 93-83 loss. “And at the end of the day, we’ll be left standing.”

Becky Hammon’s squad is 2-1 against the Sky in 2022 and have one more regular season meeting on August 11.

In their first meeting, neither team shot the ball particularly well and the Sky were still piecing together their entire roster. Their following two matchups, which they split, have been better representations of how these two teams can play each other. Each time, the Aces have sent the Sky tumbling back onto their heels in the first quarter. Tuesday night, the Sky didn’t have enough offensive firepower to withstand the Aces' defense, going 6-for-30 from deep and shooting 40% from the field.

They lead the league in field goal percentage shooting 47.6% per game this season.

There are still three more weeks in the regular season. While both teams have clinched their place in the playoffs, the Storm, Mystics and Connecticut Sun are all equipped to prevent both from reaching the Finals.

The WNBA did away with single-elimination games and byes ahead of the 2022 season. One significant question when considering whether it will be the Aces who thwart the Sky’s back-to-back championship hopes is do they have the depth to compete with Wade’s team in a series?

If Tuesday proved anything, it’s that depth won’t matter if the Sky can’t adjust quicker to the Aces’ defensive schemes.

“I’d hope down the stretch in August we’re able to adjust in the game,” Candace Parker said. “But we’re going to go back to the drawing board.”