Sky’s James Wade named WNBA Coach of the Month

The Sky’s James Wade was named WNBA Coach of the Month, the league announced Tuesday,

The Sky went 9-2 in June and sit in first place in the Eastern Conference. The announcement comes after Wade was named a coach for the WNBA All-Star Game. The game will be played July 10 at Wintrust Arena.

Since joining the Sky, Wade led the team to its first WNBA championship in 2021. He was also honored as the 2019 WNBA Coach of the Year during his first season in Chicago.