Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Sky’s James Wade named WNBA Coach of the Month

The Sky went 9-2 in June and sit in first place in the Eastern Conference.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The Sky’s James Wade was named WNBA Coach of the Month, the league announced Tuesday,

The Sky went 9-2 in June and sit in first place in the Eastern Conference. The announcement comes after Wade was named a coach for the WNBA All-Star Game. The game will be played July 10 at Wintrust Arena.

Since joining the Sky, Wade led the team to its first WNBA championship in 2021. He was also honored as the 2019 WNBA Coach of the Year during his first season in Chicago.

The Latest
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021.
Crime
A member of Chicago’s Daley dynasty faces possible prison time in federal court Wednesday
A jury convicted ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson in February of cheating on his taxes and lying to regulators. He is the grandson of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and the nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.
By Jon Seidel
 
Police_Tape_1__30_.jpg
Crime
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at house party in Woodlawn
Several people were at a party inside the house about 2:50 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. James Cappleman, shown speaking during a City Council meeting in May 2022.
City Hall
Ald. James Cappleman to retire from the City Council
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is not at all surprised that City Council turnover would follow the two-year pandemic. “I think we’ll see some others who may also say ... ‘It’s time for me to move in a different direction.’”
By Fran Spielman
 
SANGAMON_02042018_3__7_.jpg
Crime
17-year-old boy among 2 shot and wounded at red light in South Austin
The wounded were stopped at a red light about 3:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a red vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, less than 24 hours after a gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more by firing a high-powered rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland ParkÕs Fourth of July parade, Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022.
Letters to the Editor
Highland Park tragedy proof that gun violence is not just a Chicago problem
Little changes when these kind of shootings happen in Black communities. But now that it’s happened in a community that is mostly white and affluent, let’s see if things will change now.
By Letters to the Editor
 