Sky’s James Wade named WNBA Coach of the Month

The Sky’s James Wade was named WNBA Coach of the Month, the league announced Tuesday,
The Sky went 9-2 in June and sit in first place in the Eastern Conference. The announcement comes after Wade was named a coach for the WNBA All-Star Game. The game will be played July 10 at Wintrust Arena.
Since joining the Sky, Wade led the team to its first WNBA championship in 2021. He was also honored as the 2019 WNBA Coach of the Year during his first season in Chicago.
The Latest
A jury convicted ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson in February of cheating on his taxes and lying to regulators. He is the grandson of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and the nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.
Several people were at a party inside the house about 2:50 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when someone opened fire.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is not at all surprised that City Council turnover would follow the two-year pandemic. “I think we’ll see some others who may also say ... ‘It’s time for me to move in a different direction.’”
The wounded were stopped at a red light about 3:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a red vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire.
Little changes when these kind of shootings happen in Black communities. But now that it’s happened in a community that is mostly white and affluent, let’s see if things will change now.