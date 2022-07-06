The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Allie Quigley will compete for her fourth three-point contest title on Saturday

In 18 games for the first place Sky, Quigley is averaging 10.3 points per game and is shooting 33.8% from deep.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Allie Quigley will compete for her fourth three-point contest title on Saturday
The Sky’s Allie Quigley could go for her fourth three-point shooting contest crown during WNBA All-Star weekend.

The Sky’s Allie Quigley could go for her fourth three-point shooting contest crown during WNBA All-Star weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — Last year, Allie Quigley stood at center court after accepting her third three-point championship trophy and promised the crowd at Michelob Ultra Arena that it would be her last.

“I told myself, ‘no more,’” Quigley said to the sound of boos.

When the Sun-Times reported in April that the All-Star Game would be held in Chicago for the first time in the league’s 26-year history, Quigley was still adamant that she would not participate. General manager/coach James Wade said he would do everything he could to convince her to go for a historic fourth title in front of her home crowd.

Last week Quigley changed her tune saying that if the WNBA asked her to compete in her fifth three-point contest, she would say yes. Wednesday ahead of the Sky’s 81-78 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, Quigley told the Sun-Times she had officially accepted an invitation from the league to participate.

Her third title last year put her among Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players in NBA or WNBA history to win the shooting title three times. Saturday, Quigley could become the only player in WNBA or NBA history to win four three-point titles. She won the contest at the 2017 All-Star Game in Seattle and the 2018 game in Minneapolis and participated in 2019.

“I didn’t want to let the city down,” Quigley said. “Or my family and friends. It’ll be fun.”

Quigley is the fourth Sky player competing during 2022 All-Star weekend joining her wife, four-time All-Star Courtney Vandersloot and teammates Candace Parker a seven-time All-Star and two-time All-Star Kahleah Copper. The league said that it does not have an exact timing established to announce the three-point contest and skills challenge participants.

In 18 games for the first place Sky, Quigley is averaging 10.3 points per game and is shooting 33.8% from deep.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky’s five-game win streak snapped with 81-78 loss to Lynx
President Biden speaks with Brittney Griner’s wife
NBA 2K23 cover features Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi
Sky’s James Wade named WNBA Coach of the Month
Brittney Griner appeals directly to President Biden
This You Gotta See: White Sox’ independence from Twins’ rule is on the line starting Monday
The Latest
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
Cubs
Cubs beat Brewers 2-1 in rubber match to take another series, their fourth in a row
An 11-8 stretch has been a pleasure and a pick-me-up — even if it doesn’t mean much with the Aug. 2 trade deadline looming and the Cubs all but certain to toy with fans’ emotions again.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Cook County Building.
Politics
Cook County assessor’s official charged in corruption case with taking home improvements, jewelry to help cut taxes
The document charging Lavdim “Deme” Memisovski was signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet S. Bhachu, who is prosecuting cases against former House Speaker Michael J. Madigan and Ald. Edward M. Burke.
By Lauren FitzPatrick and Tim Novak
 
Casey Hoekstra and Sarah Price star in “Dear Jack, Dear Louise.” photo by Greg Inda
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago July 7-13, 2022
The annual Rhythm World dance fest, Movies in Millennium Park, and Taste of Chicago in Grant Park are among the entertainment highlights in the weeks ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Canada_NHL_Draft_Prospects_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks still trying to trade into 1st round as NHL draft nears
Ahead of the draft Thursday, general manager Kyle Davidson said there has been “lots of talk,” but negotiations have been “distilled down to a few teams the last little while.”
By Ben Pope
 
Paul Vallas, filing to run for mayor in 2018.
City Hall
Vallas drops $836,500 into mayoral campaign fund
Vallas’ second-quarter fundraising report includes six-figure contributions from some heavy hitters.
By Fran Spielman
 