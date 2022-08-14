This You Gotta See: Aces higher entering WNBA playoffs, but champion Sky have no limit

Maybe it was just another double-digit scoring run — nothing that special — in a season full of them. But it kind of felt more like a declaration. Either way, the Aces hit the Storm with a 10-point blitz to end the first half of Sunday’s regular-season finale down only one and took care of business from there, swiping the No. 1 playoff seed from the defending champion Sky in the process.

Both teams finished 26-10, but the Aces won the head-to-head tiebreaker. And not only that, but they enter the playoffs on a 9-2 roll that included a pair of convincing wins against the Sky and established them as the favorites — sorry, Chicago — to have a confetti dance party in a little less than five weeks.

One year after the Sky won it all for the first time, the Aces look plenty strong enough to join the party. Do the Sky still have a shot to repeat? Dang right, they do. Candace Parker, Kahleah Copper, Emma Meeseman, Courtney Vandersloot and a system built for success in the postseason aren’t about to go quietly. The Sky are trying to become the first WNBA team since the Sparks in 2001 and 2002 to raise back-to-back banners.

But first comes an opening-round matchup against ex-teammate Stefanie Dolson and the No. 7 seed Liberty. The reformatted postseason now begins with a best-of-three first round, with the higher-seeded team hosting Games 1 and 2. Somebody, anybody, maybe everybody — find Sabrina Ionescu at the three-point line!

And here’s what’s happening:

MON 15

Little League Softball World Series final (6 p.m., ESPN)

Officially, the tournament is in Greenville, N.C. As loudly and wholeheartedly as these girls holler and chant from the dugout all game long, though, they might as well be playing right in your backyard.

Astros at White Sox (7:10 p.m., NBCSCH, FS1)

No more puppy-dog opponents for the Sox, who open a four-game set against the best team in the American League. What, you thought it was the Yankees? Nope.

Dylan Cease gets the ball for the Sox in a big game against the Astros. Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

TUE 16

Astros at White Sox (7:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

Look, it’s all about winning games for the Sox at this point. But if Dylan Cease can outperform Justin Verlander and steal some Cy Young thunder from the future Hall of Famer, that’s pretty cool, too.

WED 17

Cubs at Nationals (12:05 p.m., Marquee)

You’ve got to hand it to the plucky Nats, who — a mere 36½ games out of first place as the week began — have yet to be mathematically eliminated.

Liberty at Sky, Game 1 (7 p.m., ESPN2)

The Sky won the first matchup between the teams by 33, but the next three were all tight, with the Liberty winning 83-80 in Brooklyn when Vandersloot was out of the lineup. The champs have to get this one.

THU 18

Cubs at Orioles (2:05 p.m., Marquee)

When these teams’ June 8 game was postponed, their well-below-.500 records were almost identical. Now? The O’s are gunning for a wild-card spot while the Cubs are, well, you know.

Bears at Seahawks (7 p.m., ESPN)

With Russell Wilson gone, Seattle has Geno Smith and Drew Lock competing for the job of starting quarterback. Sheesh, that might be even more embarrassing than the turf at Soldier Field.

FRI 19

Brewers at Cubs (1:20 p.m., Marquee)

Spoiler alert: Starting with this one, 14 of the Cubs’ next 17 games are against division co-leaders Milwaukee and St. Louis.

White Sox at Guardians (6:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

Of all the indignities the Sox have experienced this season, losing a must-win series in Cleveland would go straight to the top of the list. No pressure, fellas.

Lovie Smith is running the Texans nowadays. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Texans at Rams (9 p.m., NFLN)

Well, well, look who’s driving the sleigh for the Texans — ex-Bears and ex-Illinois coach Lovie Smith. At least, you can try to look. Hidden behind that Santa Claus beard, the Lovester can be hard to find.

SAT 20

Liberty at Sky, Game 2 (11 a.m., ESPN)

Game, set, match and on to the semifinals against the Sun? That’s what we’re thinking, but what do we know?

Broncos at Bills (noon, NFLN)

Wilson didn’t take any snaps in his new team’s preseason opener, so this could be a chance to see him spin his first footballs as a Bear … oops, make that Bronco.

White Sox at Guardians (5:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

The Sox simply cannot back down to Jose Ramirez just because he has more career home runs against them than he has against any other team. OK, fine, maybe they can back down a little.

SUN 21

White Sox at Guardians (11:05 a.m., Peacock)

If the Sox are still standing after such a tough week of games, strap in for an exciting finish. And if they aren’t, there’s always the exciting topic of the Soldier Field turf to focus on.

New York CIty at Fire (5 p.m., Ch. 9)

The good news: It can’t be any worse than their 4-1 loss to Philadelphia last time out. The bad news: Wait, can it?

