Sky open playoffs with 98-91 loss to Liberty in Game 1 of best-of-three series

Wintrust Arena was covered in “recrown Skytown” memorabilia ahead of the Sky’s first-round, best-of-three series against the New York Liberty and the 2021 WNBA championship trophy sat at center court five minutes before tipoff.

Wednesday night, the Sky looked questionable to make it out of the first round let alone contend for back-to-back titles.

Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Howard and Betnijah Laney led the Liberty on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter en route to a 98-91 win over the reigning champions.

Three of the Sky’s four regular season matchups against the Liberty were decided by less than 10 points, so a tight contest was expected. But Wednesday night the Liberty evicerated the Sky from three shooting 44% from deep. Ionescu and Howard each had 22 points while Laney, who returned to the Liberty lineup after having surgery in June to repair a torn meniscus finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Liberty could advance to the semifinals with a win on Saturday. Either way the Sky will need to win in Brooklyn if they are going to make it past the first round.