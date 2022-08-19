The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022
Kahleah Copper goes down in practice as reigning champs face elimination

All-star’s status for Game 2 is up in the air

By  Annie Costabile
   
Kahleah Copper was coming off a screen set by Candace Parker, as she has hundreds of times before, when she fell to the floor.

It was a non-contact injury, but Copper had to be helped off the court by members of the Sky’s staff on either side of her. She put no weight on her right leg as she hopped back to the trainer’s room.

Sky general manager/coach James Wade followed Copper into the trainer's room before appearing back on the floor moments later smiling.

“Nothing is wrong,” Wade said when asked if Copper was OK. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. We’re fine.”

When asked if he expected her to play in Game 2 on Saturday, Wade repeated, “Nothing happened.”

But something did happen. The Sky’s leading scorer was left clutching her right ankle area.

Copper's teammates finished practice at the free-throw line. When she emerged from the trainer’s room, she was walking without help but with a limp.

When asked if she was OK, she responded with one word.

“Yes,” Copper said before limping back to the Sky’s locker room.

