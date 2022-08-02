The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Rare error: Sky lose at Wintrust Arena

Parker returns to lineup, Copper scores 19, but defending champs suffer rare setback at home

By  Sun-Times wires
   
Sky vs. Wings

Allie Quigley #14 and Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky react against the Dallas Wings during the first half at Wintrust Arena on August 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After missing two games with a non-COVID illness, Candace Parker was back on the court for the Sky.

She totaled eight points, four assists and two rebounds in the Sky’s 84-78 loss to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. The loss snapped the Sky’s 10-game home winning streak.

Kahleah Copper led the way for the Sky (23-8) with 19 points, while Emma Meesseman, Allie Quigley and Azura Stevens added 14 points each. Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 26 points and Teaira McCowan added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Wings (14-16).

The Wings, who played without Arike Ogunbowale (ankle), took a 74-60 lead with 6:58 to play, but the Sky were able to cut it to 80-78 on a Stevens three-pointer with 43 seconds left. The Wings, who missed their last 10 field goals,went 4-for-4 on free throws to seal the win.

Earlier in the day, James Wade was named WNBA coach of the month for July. He also won the award in June. The Sky went 9-2 in July and were the first team to clinch a playoff berth. Wade also coached Team Stewart in the All-Star Game on July 10.

On Monday, Courtney Vandersloot was named WNBA Eastern Conference player of the week. The point guard averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 assists and 7 rebounds in wins over the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. Vandersloot has won the award twice this season and eight times in her 12-year career.

