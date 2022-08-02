The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Rare error: Sky lose at Wintrust Arena

Candace Parker returned to the lineup and Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, but the defending champs suffered a rare setback at home.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Rare error: Sky lose at Wintrust Arena
The Sky’s Allie Quigley (No. 14) and Candace Parker (No. 3) react during Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Wings at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky’s Allie Quigley (No. 14) and Candace Parker (No. 3) react during Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Wings at Wintrust Arena.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After missing two games with a non-COVID illness, Candace Parker was back on the court for the Sky.

She totaled eight points, four assists and two rebounds in the Sky’s 84-78 loss to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. The loss snapped the Sky’s 10-game home winning streak.

Kahleah Copper led the way for the Sky (23-8) with 19 points, while Emma Meesseman, Allie Quigley and Azura Stevens added 14 points each. Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 26 points and Teaira McCowan added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Wings (14-16).

The Wings, who played without Arike Ogunbowale (ankle), took a 74-60 lead with 6:58 to play, but the Sky were able to cut it to 80-78 on a Stevens three-pointer with 43 seconds left. The Wings, who missed their last 10 field goals,went 4-for-4 on free throws to seal the win.

Earlier in the day, James Wade was named WNBA coach of the month for July. He also won the award in June. The Sky went 9-2 in July and were the first team to clinch a playoff berth. Wade also coached Team Stewart in the All-Star Game on July 10.

On Monday, Courtney Vandersloot was named WNBA Eastern Conference player of the week. The point guard averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 assists and 7 rebounds in wins over the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. Vandersloot has won the award twice this season and eight times in her 12-year career.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Brittney Griner trial resumes in Russian court
Courtney Vandersloot passes Lindsay Whalen on WNBA’s assists list in Sky’s OT win over Sun
This You Gotta See: Will White Sox find much-needed help by trade deadline on Tuesday?
Courtney Vandersloot returns to form after concussion in Sky’s 89-81 victory vs. Liberty
WNBA playoff picture is coming into focus
Aces understand a WNBA title likely will go through the reigning champion Sky
The Latest
Nicky Strahl, wildlife/hunting heritage biologist for the IDNR, waits at William Powers State Recreation Area while Giorgio Santoro draws the first card at the drawing for waterfowl blinds on Wolf Lake.
Outdoors
Oh, the anomaly! Drawing for waterfowl blinds on Wolf Lake at William Powers SRA
Drawing for waterfowl blinds on Wolf Lake at William Powers SRA on Chicago’s Southeast Side is an anomaly worth experiencing; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly prosecutor accused of using fake name, private email to communicate with journalist
The claim by attorneys for former Kelly worker Derrel McDavid landed less than two weeks before Kelly is set to go on trial in Chicago’s federal court on Aug. 15.
By Jon Seidel
 
merlin_100579218.jpg
Crime
Man dies after being struck by two cars while crossing street in West Garfield Park
The first car fled the scene after hitting the man, 58, in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m ill and can’t leave wife who cheated on me
Man with Lewy Body Dementia is largely dependent on his wife and is devastated after she admits sleeping with an ex-boyfriend.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Brique_French_Toast_4.4.22_132_Web_Yellow.jpg
Taste
Dwayne Johnson’s French toast now for sale online — for $69 and up
Recipe for the muscular actor’s breakfast treat had gone viral on Instagram.
By USA TODAY
 