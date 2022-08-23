Parker, Vandersloot lead Sky past Liberty and into WNBA semifinals

NEW YORK — Game 3 shouldn’t have been necessary.

By all accounts, the reigning champion Sky should have taken care of the No. 7 Liberty in two games on their homecourt. But, they opened the series unlike a team ready to contend for back-to-back titles. The urgency was absent.

“What took a hit [after Game 1] is the spirit in which we won last year,” Candace Parker said. “That wasn’t the way we played. We didn’t play as hungry as we did the year before.”

The loss forced the Sky into a must-win Game 2 on their homecourt and Tuesday night’s do or die Game 3 in Brooklyn. The league’s new playoff format features a best-of-three first round that gives the higher seed home court advantage in the first two games before moving to the lower seeds market for the last game if necessary.

For the Sky, it was necessary.

Parker emphasized to her team the importance of not underestimating how difficult Tuesday’s game would be. En route to Barclays Center, James Wade said his team was locked in. From the front of the team’s charter bus he couldn’t hear music or chatter, just silence, the sound of a team focused on the mission, winning.

With a trip to the semifinals on the line, the Liberty kept things close early with their shooting from deep. Marine Johannes was perfect from three-point range early, pouring in nine points in the first quarter. As a team the Liberty hit four threes in the first 10 minutes of play.

The Liberty opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run, cutting the Sky’s 10-point lead to just three. It was an eerily similar situation to Game 1. Instead of panicking, the Sky strung together key defensive stops and reset themselves on offense, securing their spot in the semifinals with a 90-72 Game 3 win.

With six minutes to play the Sky held a nine-point lead. Two minutes later they had extended it to 19 finding easy points inside and Allie Quigley at the three-point line. Quigley went 2-for-3 from deep in the fourth quarter, finishing with 15 points and three rebounds.

Sandy Brondello emphasized the importance of her team clogging the paint, but it made no difference for the Sky. They found their points inside, finishing with 46 points in the paint.

Parker had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Kahleah Copper finished with 15 points, Azurá Stevens had 12 and eight rebounds. Courtney Vandersloot had a double-double with 14 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds.

Six Sky players finished scoring in double figures.

This season Wade’s team had two major goals: to finish the regular season on top and to win back-to-back titles.

They checked their first goal off the list after tying the Las Vegas Aces with the best record in the WNBA (26-10), a new franchise best. It was a stark difference from their championship season, which had them carrying a 16-16 record into the postseason.

Finishing at the top of the league’s standings provided the Sky with a new outlook heading into this year's playoffs, but it also took a lot out of them. In 2021 there was an unshakeable sense that the Sky had a new level to reach. One that they hadn’t reached consistently during the regular season.

This year, the Sky have played like a championship contender all season against every team in the league’s best effort. The bullseye on their back comes with the defending champion territory.

As a result of a top-tier regular season, the Sky haven’t felt like there’s a new level to reach necessarily, but rather aspects of their game they need to clean up to play at a championship level every game. Game 2 was an example of the team they are at their best.

The Sky will meet either the Connecticut Sun or the Dallas Wings. After the Wing forced a Game 3 in that series, it will be decided on Wednesday in Texas.