Sky lose another Game 1, fall to Sun 68-63
The Sun scored the final six points, holding off the Sky to win Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals 68-63 on Sunday night at Wintrust Arena. Game 2 is Wednesday in Chicago.
The Sun scored the final six points, holding off the Sky to win Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals 68-63 on Sunday night at Wintrust Arena. Game 2 is Wednesday in Chicago.
The Latest
Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios.
Timothy Lasenby, 39, told officers responding to the shooting about 12:25 a.m. on Aug. 26 that his wife had shot herself inside their home in the 15600 block of Rose Drive, prosecutors said.
Isaiah Collier, 35, of northwest Indiana, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 22 shooting of Tyler Hawker, 26, Cook County prosecutors said.
Sampson allowed one run in 3 1⁄3 innings.
A 25-year-old man was driving with the boy in the car about 5 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Paulina Street when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone from inside fired shots.