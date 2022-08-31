Veteran response leads Sky past Sun in Game 2

No one holds the Sky to a higher standard than Courtney Vandersloot.

So, when she was neutralized by the Sun in Game 1 of the semifinals, scoring just five points and dishing two assists, no one was more disappointed in her game than she was.

Her performance was uncharacteristic and impactful on the game’s outcome. If Vandersloot scores one more field goal and dishes out two more assists in the semifinal opener, there’s a different result and she knew that.

But dwelling on a bad game does nothing for the Sky’s floor general. The only answer when you lay an egg is to show up better.

“The bounce back is most important,” Vandersloot said ahead of the Sky’s series evening 85-77 win over the Sun.

With seven seconds to go in the first half, Alyssa Thomas heaved the ball to DeWanna Bonner who was already more than halfway downcourt. Bonner’s transition layup was all but guaranteed until a trailing Vandersloot caught her at the rim.

Standing at 5-foot-8 Vandersloot blocked a 6-foot-4 Bonner. It was just the kind of night Vandersloot was having. She refused to lose and wouldn’t let herself get beat, on any play.

Her game was methodical, confident and never stopped building. She finished the game with 10 points, eight assists, three rebounds, one turnover and that block on Bonner.

The average WNBA experience of the Sky’s starting five is 11 years. Wade didn’t need to say much to his team to fire them up. Candace Parker followed her dominant Game 1 performance with another one.

She had 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal. She went 3-for-4 from the three-point line.

In Sunday’s loss, there were 15 lead changes and nine times tied. But Wednesday, the Sky led from the first quarter on. The only time the Sun led the game was in the first 10 seconds when Jonquel Jones hit a three to open the game. She finished the game with a game-high 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting.

Bonner was limited to just two points and Thomas to seven. The Sky allowed the Sun to go on a run in the fourth quarter that cut their 20-point lead to eight with a minute to play.

The Sky’s pursuit of back-to-back titles will be determined by their veterans and that was proven in Games 1 and 2 of this series against the Sun. Parker all but willed her team to a win on Sunday, but without Vandersloot and Quigley it couldn’t be done.

The Sky’s veteran three-headed monster combined for 45 points Wednesday. Wade’s starting five all finished the game in double figures scoring.