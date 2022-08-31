The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Veteran response leads Sky past Sun in Game 2

The Sky’s three-headed monster: Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley combined for 45 points Wednesday. James Wade’s starting five all finished the game in double figures scoring.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Veteran response leads Sky past Sun in Game 2
SKY_090122_18.JPG

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

No one holds the Sky to a higher standard than Courtney Vandersloot.

So, when she was neutralized by the Sun in Game 1 of the semifinals, scoring just five points and dishing two assists, no one was more disappointed in her game than she was.

Her performance was uncharacteristic and impactful on the game’s outcome. If Vandersloot scores one more field goal and dishes out two more assists in the semifinal opener, there’s a different result and she knew that.

But dwelling on a bad game does nothing for the Sky’s floor general. The only answer when you lay an egg is to show up better.

“The bounce back is most important,” Vandersloot said ahead of the Sky’s series evening 85-77 win over the Sun.

With seven seconds to go in the first half, Alyssa Thomas heaved the ball to DeWanna Bonner who was already more than halfway downcourt. Bonner’s transition layup was all but guaranteed until a trailing Vandersloot caught her at the rim.

Standing at 5-foot-8 Vandersloot blocked a 6-foot-4 Bonner. It was just the kind of night Vandersloot was having. She refused to lose and wouldn’t let herself get beat, on any play.

Her game was methodical, confident and never stopped building. She finished the game with 10 points, eight assists, three rebounds, one turnover and that block on Bonner.

The average WNBA experience of the Sky’s starting five is 11 years. Wade didn’t need to say much to his team to fire them up. Candace Parker followed her dominant Game 1 performance with another one.

She had 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal. She went 3-for-4 from the three-point line.

In Sunday’s loss, there were 15 lead changes and nine times tied. But Wednesday, the Sky led from the first quarter on. The only time the Sun led the game was in the first 10 seconds when Jonquel Jones hit a three to open the game. She finished the game with a game-high 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting.

Bonner was limited to just two points and Thomas to seven. The Sky allowed the Sun to go on a run in the fourth quarter that cut their 20-point lead to eight with a minute to play.

The Sky’s pursuit of back-to-back titles will be determined by their veterans and that was proven in Games 1 and 2 of this series against the Sun. Parker all but willed her team to a win on Sunday, but without Vandersloot and Quigley it couldn’t be done.

The Sky’s veteran three-headed monster combined for 45 points Wednesday. Wade’s starting five all finished the game in double figures scoring.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky noticeably absent from All-Defensive teams
Connecticut Sun don’t need to talk about their past against Sky to be fueled by it
Sky aren’t the favorites in a star-studded WNBA final four, but don’t tell them that
Sky showed urgency in Game 1 vs. Sun but lacked production
Sky have adjustments to make in Game 2, but Candace Parker doesn’t need to change a thing
Sky fall behind again, drop Game 1 of WNBA semifinals to Sun
The Latest
Craving junk food is not uncommon when you’re sleep-deprived.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Junk food cravings are tied to hormones, circadian cycle
Research has found a link between sleep and our endocrine system, and the connection plays out with two hormones in particular: ghrelin and leptin. Each has an important role in the regulation of hunger.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Serena Williams
Tennis
Serena Williams knocks off No. 2 seed Annet Kontaveit to advance in U.S. Open
She will play Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in the third round
By Howard Fendrich
 
Chicago Police work the scene where multiple people were shot in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street in the Homan Square neighborhood,
Editorials
City must find answers for unwise policy of overworking cops
Changes announced by Chicago Police Supt. David Brown are a step in the right direction. But as long as cops are too fatigued from cancelled days off, they’re at risk of making poor snap decisions.
By CST Editorial Board
 
merlin_107829098.jpg
Chicago
Cops remove activists protesting planned luxury high-rise at Weiss Hospital parking lot in Uptown
They want the city to deny permits for the project and instead provide more affordable housing for the area or expand the hospital.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras started the first two games of the series against the Blue Jays but was out of the lineup on Wednesday.
Cubs
Cubs injuries: Willson Contreras out of lineup against Blue Jays
Contreras left Tuesday’s game after the fifth inning with left foot/ankle soreness.
By Maddie Lee
 