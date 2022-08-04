WNBA denounces nine-year prison-term for Brittney Griner

Hours before a Russian court found global basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of bringing marijuana with criminal intent into the country last February, her UMMC Ekaterinberg teammates made vocal pleas on social media.

Courtney Vandersloot, Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride and Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones were among the countless teammates and peers of Griner who shared varying messages, all voicing the same hope that the Russian judge would show Griner mercy.

“I ask out of respect for the sanctity of sport, that Russia will have mercy and show compassion to [Brittney Griner] as her trial ends,” Vandersloot included in her message on Instagram.

Ultimately, Judge Anna Sotnikova appeared to pay them no heed, sentencing her to 9 years in a Russian penal colony. The maximum sentence was 10 years, and prosecutors had asked for 9 1/2.

The U.S. Embassy’s charge d’affaires Elizabeth Rood stood outside court afterward and called the outcome “a miscarriage of justice.”

Although Griner’s lengthy sentencing wasn’t unexpected, no preparation for the verdict could relieve the heaviness of the news.

“The messaging stays the same,” Sky general manager/coach James Wade said. “We will continue to put pressure on the judicial system and the government and support their efforts in trying to get her home.”

Wade coached Griner on Ekaterinburg, a Russian powerhouse, from 2017 to 2020 and won multiple titles, including two Euroleague Championships. He has plenty of fond memories of the two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion.

He wants the public to know what a caring soul Griner is.

“She means a lot to people around the world, not just the basketball community,” Wade said. “She’s been a positive light to a lot of people that she’s touched.”

Calls for Griner’s immediate release came instantaneously after the judge’s guilty verdict.

Social media exploded with support from Griner’s peers in the WNBA and across the professional sports landscape. The WNBA and NBA issued a joint statement from commissioners Cathy Engelbert and Adam Silver.

“Today’s verdict and sentencing is unjustified andunfortunate, butnot unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained,” their statement read. “The WNBA and NBA’s commitment to hersafe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States.”

Griner’s sentencing comes amid searing tensions between Washington and Russia over the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. Griner was arrested Feb. 17, a week before Russia launched that invasion.

It was reported last week that the United States made a serious proposal to secure Griner’s release, with multiple reports saying the deal would trade Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Experts believe the sentencing will allow negotiations for a prisoner swap to accelerate.

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.”

Contributing: Associated Press

