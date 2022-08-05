The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 5, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky take two-game lead in WNBA standings with win over Mystics

Azurá Stevens dominated all facets of the game, contributing 11 points, six rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky take two-game lead in WNBA standings with win over Mystics
Sky_vs_Mystics_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg

With a 21-point lead as time ticked down in the first half Friday, the Sky defended the Mystics’ final possession.

Myisha Hines-Allen took Azurá Stevens one-on-one, drove the lane and was rejected at the rim by Stevens’ fifth block of the night. That play reflected Stevens’ defensive dominance in the Sky’s 93-83 win, but also the team playing through entire possessions.

The Sky led by 26 in the fourth quarter before the Mystics closed the gap to 10 with under two minutes to play.

“We did a good job of coming out and playing two complete halves,” Sky general manager/coach James Wade said. “They made a run, but they’re a good team and we didn’t do anything to compound that. They made hard shots over the top of us.”

The win was the Sky’s 24th of the season, tying the franchise’s record set in 2013.

The Mystics boast the top defensive rating in the league, and the Sky shredded it, shooting 49.3% from the field, 40.9% from three and 92.3% from the free-throw line. Mike Thibault’s team gives up the league’s fewest points in the paint (29.9) but allowed the Sky to score 42 points inside. Mystics opponents are averaging 9.4 transition points, and the Sky finished with 22, a season high for them.

On defense, the Sky came up with 10 steals and scored 23 points off of 12 Mystics turnovers. The Sky, meanwhile, committed eight turnovers.

In the last three games, Kahleah Copper has averaged a near double-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Against the Mystics, she shot 7-for-11 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep. She led the Sky in scoring with 19 points and had five rebounds and two assists. Allie Quigley had 18 points, and Courtney Vandersloot finished with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Stevens dominated all facets of the game contributing 11 points, six rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals.

“She is tough,” Copper said. “We don’t even need to talk about the offense. Let's talk about the defense. They have her down with five blocks, but she really had six. That’s so important for us down the stretch, her being that rim protector.”

The Sky haven’t lost consecutive regular-season games all year. Wade’s team felt a sense of urgency after the Wings snapped their 10-game home winning streak Tuesday.

Former Sky star Elena Delle Donne missed the game Friday because of scheduled rest, and her absence was felt. The Mystics’ offensive rating sees a 10.5-point difference when she’s on the court (104.7) versus off (94.2). Hines-Allen led the Mystics with 21 points and grabbed six rebounds. Rookie Shakira Austin added 17 points.

The Sky took a two-game lead over the Aces and Sun in the league standings for playoff positioning. While they maintain that’s not their focus, it’s significant in their pursuit of back-to-back titles.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
WNBA denounces nine-year prison term for Brittney Griner
Russian court finds Brittney Griner guilty, gives WNBA star 9-year sentence
Rare error: Sky lose at Wintrust Arena
Brittney Griner trial resumes in Russian court
Courtney Vandersloot passes Lindsay Whalen on WNBA’s assists list in Sky’s OT win over Sun
This You Gotta See: Will White Sox find much-needed help by trade deadline on Tuesday?
The Latest
Jeremy Allen White (left) and and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in a scene from “The Bear” on FX. White stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a five-star chef running a Chicago dive sandwich shop that he inherited from his older brother.
Columnists
‘The Bear’ helping Rahm battle homesickness in Japan
SNEED: The Hulu hit is co-produced by Chicago’s Carrie Holt de Lama, a close family friend.
By Michael Sneed
 
A Chicago ambulance.
News
Girl, 14, killed, when Jeep crashes into CTA bus stop
Police said the incident started when a Mercedes failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a black Jeep, which then struck the teen and a woman who were standing at the bus stop at 79th Street and Racine Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dylan Cease had another excellent start for the White Sox Friday.
White Sox
Streaking Cease does it again for White Sox: 13 straight starts with 1 or fewer earned runs
The victory evened the four-game series at one apiece, lifted the Sox into a second-place tie with the Guardians in the AL Central and kept them within two games of the first-place Twins.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Students sit outside Nicholas Senn High School in the Edgewater neighborhood.
Education
CPS takes another budget hit, loses $30M in expected state funding
The state’s largest school district by far was surprisingly categorized Friday in the second tier of financial need — a move that comes with a corresponding drop in funding.
By Sarah Karp and Nader Issa
 
Liam Hendriks exults.
White Sox
Hendriks hopes ‘disappointing’ inactivity on deadline day ‘lights fire’ under White Sox
“Would I have I liked to see a little bit more? Sure,” Hendriks said. “But this is a [contention] window that’s not open just this year.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 