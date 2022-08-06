The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky players aim to destigmatize mental health by sharing personal experiences through new initiative ‘The Net’

“The more we talk about these things so people don’t feel ostracized because of their mental wellness, the better,” Azurá Stevens said.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky players aim to destigmatize mental health by sharing personal experiences through new initiative ‘The Net’
Sky_vs_Mercury_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg

Anyone who takes a quick trip to Twitter and finds Azurá Stevens’ handle will be connected to a page of enlightenment. The relationship she has established with her followers is not rooted solely in her uplifting messages. Stevens has connected so well with people because her 280 Twitter characters display honesty and vulnerability.

“I don’t want anybody to ever feel like they’re alone,” said Stevens, who had 11 points, six rebounds and five blocks in the Sky’s 93-83 win Friday over the Washington Mystics. “I can’t help everybody personally, but by being honest about some of the things I deal with, it can inspire somebody else.”

Stevens invests in her mental health — via therapy — just as she does with her physical well-being. Communicating with someone who is listening to understand, not simply to respond, has had a significant impact on her.

Last year, in the midst of what many would perceive as a milestone season, one that included the Sky winning their first WNBA championship, Stevens was enduring a personal battle.

She recounted a struggle with her mental health last summer that undermined her gratitude for basketball to a point that alarmed her. A self-described private person, Stevens said most people had no idea what she was going through.

Experiencing one of life’s best moments and one of its most difficult challenges simultaneously provided a significant takeaway for Stevens: Everybody is dealing with something.

“The more we talk about these things so people don’t feel ostracized because of their mental wellness, the better,” Stevens said.

At the beginning of the season, Stevens told the Sky that she wanted to be involved in the team’s mental-health initiatives in any way she could. In partnership with OKRP and on the advice of psychiatrist and wellness coach Dr. Janet Taylor, the Sky began planning a network of mental-health resources called “The Net” in April.

The Net officially will launch at the game Sunday against the Connecticut Sun and is highlighted by game initiatives and a website with mental-health support services and organizations for all to use. Stevens, Rebekah Gardner and Ruthy Hebard contribute to the initiative directly by sharing personal stories that debuted on The Net’s website and being featured in a set of trading cards that will be distributed Sunday. The cards list each player’s tools for prioritizing her mental health.

“Hopefully, there are young athletes in the crowd who will see we go through things, too, and feel more comfortable talking about their mental health,” Gardner said. “As humans, we need to recharge ourselves.”

To destigmatize mental health, a single initiative will not suffice.

Part of the WNBA’s efforts includes leaguewide recommendations, one of them being all 12 teams having a mental-health clinician on staff who’s available to all staff members throughout the season. The recommendations were implemented in 2018 and are evaluated continuously by mental-health experts. This is the first year that these mental-wellness recommendations were required across the league.

One issue the Sky and the league are grappling with is how to provide universal mental-health support year-round when the WNBA season only lasts between four and five months.

“We can talk about it and work to decrease stigma, but there needs to be follow-up that requires environments and systems to be conducive to a positive mental-health environment,” Sky mental-performance consultant Patrice Whitfield said.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky take two-game lead in WNBA standings with win over Mystics
WNBA denounces nine-year prison term for Brittney Griner
Russian court finds Brittney Griner guilty, gives WNBA star 9-year sentence
Rare error: Sky lose at Wintrust Arena
Brittney Griner trial resumes in Russian court
Courtney Vandersloot passes Lindsay Whalen on WNBA’s assists list in Sky’s OT win over Sun
The Latest
A photo of Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins from a 2021 game.
Bears
Bears OT Teven Jenkins returns to practice after week-plus absence
The question remains, however: Even if he’s healthy, do the Bears have a spot for him?
By Jason Lieser
 
Rioters break into the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. A far-right internet personality has pleaded guilty to joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, where he streamed live video that incriminated him and other rioters. Court records show that Anthime Gionet, known as “Baked Alaska” to his social media followers, faces a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment after pleading guilty on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Other Views
Failure to take action after Jan. 6 would be an existential threat to America
From an American Muslim perspective, the MAGA movement represents people who would rather burn down America than share it with all citizens equally.
By Salam Al-Marayati and M. Faiyaz Hussain
 
A man who was shot in South Shore Thursday died Aug. 5, 2022.
Crime
Man dies hours after South Shore shooting
Frederick Dunn, 33, was shot in the head while standing on the street Thursday evening in the 2600 block of East 75th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
At least 26 people were shot in Chicago in the first night of the weekend.
Crime
Man killed in Loop parking lot, another on Red Line train among 26 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
The Red Line attack happened near 79th Street. No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A buck in velvet spotted in late July on an outing looking for chanterelles. Credit: Jay Damm
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Velvet buck, white suckers, pink salmon, updating Illinois fish records
A velvet buck spotted while hunting mushrooms, a would-have-been Illinois record white sucker, a pending Illinois-record pink salmon, and a quote on white suckers statewide are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 