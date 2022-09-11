The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Aces take Game 1 of WNBA Finals

The Aces staved off a late run by the Sun, who nearly erased a seven-point deficit with 1:24 left.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Aces take Game 1 of WNBA Finals
Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) posts up for a shot over Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones during Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) posts up for a shot over Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones during Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

L.E. Baskow/AP

LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 67-64 on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

The Aces staved off a late run by the Sun, who nearly erased a seven-point deficit with 1:24 left when Alyssa Thomas hit back-to-back shots to pull Connecticut within three. But DeWanna Bonner’s desperation 3-point attempt to tie the game fell short as time expired.

Chelsea Gray finished with 21 points for Las Vegas, while Jackie Young chipped in 11 as the Aces won their first WNBA Finals game in franchise history. They had been swept in 2008 when the team was in San Antonio and lost in three games in 2020.

After squandering a first-quarter lead, and allowing the Sun to control the second and carry momentum in the third, the Aces outscored Connecticut 13-3 to close the third quarter and seize momentum for the final period before a frenzied record sold out gathering of 10,135.

Thomas led Connecticut with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Jonquel Jones added 15 points, Brionna Jones came off the bench to score 12 and Natasha Hiedeman contributed with 10.

Dearica Hamby came off the bench a bit past the midway point of the third quarter and provided an immediate spark for the Aces with a pair of offensive rebounds, a put back under the basket, two assists and a steal, as the Aces clawed their way back to turn a six-point point deficit into a two-point lead heading into the final period. Hamby missed the final month of the regular season with a knee injury.

She didn’t play in the first round of the playoffs and was used sparingly in the final two games of the semifinals.

The Aces set the tone early by taking a 12-5 lead with Wilson leading the charge by scoring six of their points. Wilson scored 12 of her points in the first quarter, as Las Vegas shot 56.3% (9 of 16) from the floor. Connecticut finished the opening quarter hitting 8 of 18 (47.6%). And while the Aces were 5 of 7 from the free-throw line, the Sun didn’t have one attempt in the period.

The Sun wasted no time in getting back into the game, opening the second quarter by scoring the first six points to pull within two, and eventually took a one-point lead at 30-29 behind 13-4 run. The Aces shot a dreadful 3 for 15 (20%) and was outscored 21-9 in the second quarter. The Sun finished 9 of 14 (64.2%) in the quarter and hit 17 of 42 (40.4%) in the first half.

COURTSIDE CLUB

Famous fans at Game 1 included Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, free agent DeMarcus Cousins and Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue.

EXHIBITION, EH?

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced during her pregame press conference that the WNBA will hold a preseason exhibition game in Canada next year with hopes of continuing global exposure for the league. This will be the first time since 2011 that the WNBA has played an international game.

UP NEXT

The teams will play Game 2 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky facing offseason overhaul after Game 5 loss to Sun
‘We’re so sad.’ Despite loss, future is bright for Sky, fans say
Sky blow big lead late in loss to Sun, ending effort to repeat as WNBA champs
A’ja Wilson joins Candace Parker as one of 7 WNBA players named MVP multiple times
Finale or Finals? It’s up to the Sky
Aces advance to WNBA Finals as Storm’s Sue Bird closes her career
The Latest
merlin_108149388.jpg
Bears
Bears celebrate rainy day win with victory slide into the end zone
Led by QB Justin Fields, the Bears slid head-first past the goalposts and into an absolutely soaked end zone in celebration.
By Matt Moore
 
A Chicago police SUV.
Crime
Man found shot to death in backyard of West Pullman home
The 28-year-old was found Sunday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 12400 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox manager Tony La Russa in Oakland.
White Sox
Tony La Russa ‘uncertain’ about when he’ll return to White Sox
La Russa is feeling better, but continues to wait on clearance from his doctors to resume duties.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A man, 90, was shot July 2, 2022, in North Lawndale.
Crime
Man dies after being shot in Parkview earlier this month
Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP22254527426467.jpg
Nation/World
US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
By Associated Press
 