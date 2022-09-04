The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sky take advantage in semifinals series with 76-72 win over Sun

Sky go up 2-1 in semifinals.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Sky forward Candace Parker drives between Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman, left, and Jonquel Jones, right, during Game 3 of their WNBA semifinals series.

Jessica Hill/AP

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Mohegan Sun Arena was under a blanket of white t-shirts when the visiting Sky walked into the arena.

It was a premonition for the energy that awaited them when the ball was tipped in Game 3 of their semifinals series against the Connecticut Sun. And just as expected the 9,142 fans in attendance were deafening.

With the Sky’s mental toughness, it made little difference in their 76-72 Game 3 win, giving them the advantage in the series.

According to Sky coach/GM James Wade, mental approach sets the really good players and teams apart from the legends and there’s a process for developing a strong mental game. His team, anchored by three veterans in Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley have gone through the fire over the course of their careers to establish a level of poise in the face of adversity.

And the rest of his team has learned from their example and established their own mental grit in the process. Sunday, that resolute mentality was on full display as they outlasted the Sun through an evenly played game.

Parker once again led her team with a 16-point, 11 rebound double-double and had four assists, three blocks and two steals to go along with it. Kahleah Copper finished right behind her with 15 points and Emma Meesseman added 13 plus six rebounds, five steals and one block.

Every single matchup during the 2022 season between the Sky and Sun has been decided in the first quarter. The team that won the first quarter, won the game.

Sunday afternoon that was the Sun but their lead came off a buzzer beater from DeWanna Bonner. Other than that, it was an evenly played opening 10 minutes and remained that way through the rest of the game.

Both teams posted nearly identical numbers. The Sun outscored the Sky 36-30 inside, went 17-for-22 from the free throw line to the Sky’s 18-for-21 mark and their bench had 16 points to the Sky’s 17.

Two significant differences in their game was on the glass and in turnovers. The Sun outrebounded the Sky 46 to 35, but turned the ball over 17 times to the Sky’s nine turnovers.

