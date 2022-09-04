Candace Parker records 27th playoff double-double, tying Tamika Catchings No. 1 All-Time

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Candace Parker took an elbow to her left eye in the opening minutes of Game 3.

As she stood under the basket, trying to collect herself, she yelled, “Oh, that’s what we’re going to do?”

The entire series between the Connecticut Sun and Sky has been chippy. It reflects the desperation both teams are playing with to advance to the WNBA Finals. But Sunday, the Sun made a mistake in stirring an already dominant Parker in the first five minutes of play.

Parker finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for her 27th playoff double-double, tying Tamika Catchings for No. 1 All-Time. Courtney Vandersloot passed Diana Taurasi for No. 3 on the All-Time playoff assist list after dishing out five assists to go with her 12 points and six rebounds.

Four Sky players finished scoring in double figures Sunday afternoon and the bench combined for 17 points.

Game 4

The Sky are one win away from returning to the WNBA Finals. Parker’s message postgame was, “The jobs not finished.”

Last year the Sky played Game 4 in the semifinals and Finals at Wintrust Arena after stealing Game 1 in both series. This year the shoe is on the other foot and the Sky will be tasked with closing out the series at Mohegan Sun Arena Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

The Sun meanwhile are back in familiar territory, down 2-1 to the Sky in the semifinals. They need a win Tuesday to force a Game 5 at Wintrust Arena on Thursday.

Curt Miller’s team has talked frequently about their championship window closing. In the last three seasons, they have lost in the semifinals and in 2019 they lost to the Mystics in the Finals.

Defense

The Sky and Sun finished the regular season no. 1 and no. 2 in field goal percentage respectively. But through this series both teams have been held to two of their lowest marks all year.

In Game 1 the Sky shot 35.3% from the field, their lowest field goal percentage in a playoff game since 2014. They responded in Game 2 shooting 50.8% from the field. In Game 3, both teams struggled for the second time in this series and it can be attributed to their defense.

The Sun and Sky finished second and fourth respectively in defensive rating during the regular season. The Sun’s 17 turnovers in Game 3 was a new playoff-high for them. Over the last two games the Sky have forced 30 Sun turnovers. In Sunday’s win, the Sky converted 17 points off of the Sun’s 17 turnovers.

Final minutes

Sunday afternoon there were 12 lead changes and 11 tie scores. The most either team led by was seven when the Sky went up 49-42 halfway through the third quarter.

Both teams were deadlocked at 66-64 for nearly five minutes after Kahleah Copper hit a three to give her team the two-point advantage. Emma Meesseman was finally the player to snap both teams scoring drought and attributed her confidence in remaining aggressive to the way both teams played each other all season.

Meesseman finished with 13 points, six assists, five steals and three rebounds Sunday.

Copper led the Sky in the fourth quarter with nine points and finished with 15, five rebounds and one steal.