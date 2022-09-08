The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Sky blow big lead late in loss to Sun, ending effort to repeat as WNBA champs

The Sky let a 10-point lead get away, allowing the Sun to finish the game on an 18-0 run in a 72-63 loss in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals.

By  Annie Costabile and Jeff Agrest
   
Game 5 was a near eclipse of the Sun, until the final four minutes of play when the Sky unraveled, blowing a 10-point lead in the final minutes, missing their last seven shot attempts.

Their final point of the game came with 4:46 left in the fourth quarter.

On the Sky’s court, the Sun ended their repeat title hopes handing them 72-63 loss.

In the three minutes of the game, the tension that had accumulated between the Sky and Sun over the course of the series, from shots to Parker’s knee to a shared flight between both teams as they flew from Connecticut to Chicago, boiled over.

DeWanna Bonner drove to the rim for, drawing a foul on Copper in the process for the and-one. But when the ball dropped to the floor, Copper and Bonner were standing face to face.

There were no technicals assessed, but the moment shifted all the momentum from the Sky to the Sun.

“Oh my god, what just happened,” Bonner asked walking into the postgame press conference.

Bonner and Jonquel Jones led the Sun with 15 points apiece.

James Wade’s team looked to Candace Parker to set the tone in the first quarter. It makes sense why considering her dominance this postseason. But after she was held scoreless in the opening 10 minutes, the team stepped up for her, led by Kahleah Copper and then she joined.

Game 5 looked a lot like Game 4 until the Sky answered the bell. The Sun jumped out to a nine-point lead in the first quarter but instead of rolling over, the Sky rose up.

It started with a no-look pass from Allie Quigley to open the second quarter, the fire was stoked by a three-pointer from Vandersloot. The Sky were set ablaze in the third quarter by a Kahleah Copper and-one, assisted by Parker. In the fourth quarter, that fire was stifled.

The Sky outscored the Sun 18-8 in the third quarter of play, but were outscored 24-5 in the fourth and with 20 seconds left in the game, fans started to exit Wintrust Arena. Copper and Emma Meesseman were the only two players to score in the final 10 minutes of play.

Copper finished with a game-high 22 points and Meesseman added 14.

In the last two years, the Sky haven’t faced a tougher test. Thursday was the franchises first Game 5 scenario and their opponent had their number. As much as the Sky have said their back has been against the wall this season, it was never more so than in Game 5.

Thursday’s loss was just the second back-to-back loss of the season for the Sky.

“You only get one opportunity to be the 2022 WNBA Champions,” James Wade said pregame.

Thursday night the Sky’s opportunity was decimated.

The Sky needed a dominant performance from their Big three: Parker, Vandersloot and Allie Quigley. They combined for 31 of the Sky’s 80 points Tuesday night. While the Sun recorded a WNBA playoff record 66 points in the paint in Game 4.

In Game 5 they combined for 22. Parker finished with seven points, Quigley three and Vandersloot 12.

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals tips off Sunday at 2PM in Las Vegas. The No. 1 Aces secured homecourt advantage after defeating the Seattle Storm in four games in their semifinal series. History will be made as both teams are in pursuit of their first WNBA Title, but it won’t include the Sky.

