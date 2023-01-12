WNBA All-Star Game will return to Las Vegas this season

The reigning champion Las Vegas Aces will host the 19th WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena, the league announced Thursday afternoon.

This marks the third time the Aces have hosted All-Star weekend and the second time in three years. After the Aces hosted the All-Star events in 2021, the Sky played host in 2022.

Sky coach/GM James Wade coached Team Stewart, led by captain Breanna Stewart, and Aces coach Becky Hammon coached Team Wilson, led by captain A’ja Wilson, in last year’s game.

“We’re excited to once again host the league’s signature showcase event in the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” Aces president Nikki Fargas said. “Las Vegas has shown up and showed out for the Aces and the WNBA since our first season, and we are looking forward to welcoming fans from around the world back to Michelob Ultra Arena for another incredible celebration of the best that women’s basketball has to offer.”

The weekend’s events include the annual 3-point contest and skills challenge scheduled for Friday, July 14. The All-Star Game will be played on Saturday. The league also announced the return of fan festival, WNBA Live. Last year was the first for the two-day, interactive outdoor event. More details about the fan festival will be announced at a later date.

“I can’t think of a better location for us to host our second annual WNBA Live interactive fan event that will give WNBA fans two days of incredible opportunities to engage with our brand and partners who have stepped up to support the WNBA,” commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

Tickets for the All-Star Game, 3-point contest and skills challenge will go on sale at noon Jan. 19. Last year the All-Star Game wasn’t officially announced until April 28, three months ahead of the midseason showcase. The six-month lead time shows a substantial improvement in planning by the league.

