The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky and Lynx will play in WNBA’s first preseason game in Canada

The May 13 game will be played at Scotiabank Arena, home to the Toronto Raptors.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky and Lynx will play in WNBA’s first preseason game in Canada
Kahleah Copper is currently the only member of the Sky’s starting five under contract for the 2023 season.

Kahleah Copper is currently the only member of the Sky’s starting five under contract for the 2023 season.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Sky are going international.

They will play the Minnesota Lynx in Toronto on May 13 in the WNBA’s third international preseason game. This game, the league’s first preseason game in Canada, will be the first time the Sky and Lynx have played outside the United States.

The Detroit Shock and San Antonio Silver Stars faced off in Monterrey, Mexico, in 2004 and the Atlanta Dream played the Standard Life Great Britain Women’s basketball team in Manchester, England, in 2011.

“It is monumental to be a part of history when it comes to being the first WNBA team to play a game in Canada,” Sky coach/GM James Wade said. “This WNBA introduction will be a key moment when it comes to high-level professional basketball expanding into Canada and we are very excited to partake in growing the sport there.”

“Being part of this story is amazing for an organization like the Sky. We cannot wait to grow the game in another country,” he added.

The game will be played at Scotiabank Arena, home to the Toronto Raptors.

The WNBA’s first preseason game in Canada was originally scheduled for 2020. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was scheduled to make an announcement that March before the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans. The Sky and Lynx were two of the teams being considered for that game.

Engelbert said other teams showed interest as well, but the rivalry between the two franchises along with proximity to Toronto and the Lynx being home to Canadian players Natalie Achonwa and Bridget Carleton impacted their decision. Carleton is a restricted free agent which doesn’t guarantee she will be in a Lynx uniform next season and Achonwa announced her pregnancy in November.

Kia Nurse is another Canadian star playing in the WNBA. As an unrestricted free agent this year she could potentially land with either team when players being signing on Feb. 1.

Toronto remains on the short list of potential expansion locations for the WNBA. Engelbert indicated that the league would announce an expansion team before the end of the year with hopes of the new team being ready for the 2024 season. According to reports the WNBA’s expansion team is not expected to begin play until 2025 at the earliest.

“We’re going to expand at the right time,” Engelbert said. “We looked at about 100 different cities and I’ve talked about narrowing that. Toronto is certainly one of the names on the narrowed list. We’re having conversations with several potential owner groups in many markets at this point.”

While Engelbert didn’t say where Toronto falls among the markets on the league’s expansion list, she did say this game will help them assess the WNBA’s popularity in Canada.

Globalizing the WNBA was one of Engelbert’s key pillars when she took over as commissioner in 2019. With the 2024 Olympics being in Paris, Engelbert said she wants to see a swell of support for the women’s game as the U.S. Women’s National Team goes for their eighth straight gold medal. She added that the league will look at hosting future events in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“We have a lot of opportunity here as these cities and countries around the world are growing the women’s game as well,” Engelbert said. “We’ll be looking to engage with [other countries] in the future.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky
WNBA great Maya Moore officially retires
Sky’s James Wade has plan to build another title-contending team
WNBA All-Star Game will return to Las Vegas this season
What will it take for the Sky to keep Courtney Vandersloot in the picture?
2023 visions: Bears win! (Oops.) Bulls get in! (Briefly.) And our baseball teams? Not all bad
Predictions for the Sky’s 2023 free agents
The Latest
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Fun time should be over in Paris, as Bulls prepare for last push
Guard Alex Caruso was all for having fun with his teammates the first few days in Paris, but with Thursday’s game with the Pistons approaching, Caruso wants his teammates to turn this back into a business trip, and get back to the business of winning games.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Bears
Bears OC Luke Getsy to be Senior Bowl head coach
Getsy will coach the American Team on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will coach the National Team.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.
Business
Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce
The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.
By Associated Press
 
An impressive pontoon, one of many at the Chicago Boat Show, drew lookers at the Munson Marine display.
Outdoors
Takeaways from three outdoors shows in less than 24 hours
Pontoons, baseball tours, Anthony Bourdain Trail and a note on Indiana’s Chinook stocking survey.
By Dale Bowman
 
Synesthesia is a neurological condition in which sensory input gets cross-wired in the brain. Information that would ordinarily be interpreted by a single sense spills over and stimulates another unrelated sense.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: People with synesthesia might hear colors or taste words
For some with the condition, sounds activate the brain’s vision centers. For others, colors can have flavor, flavors can evoke a shape, reading can elicit aromas.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 