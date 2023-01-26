Sky expected to announce changes to ownership group Friday

The Sky are expected to announce changes to their ownership group Friday, and the timing shouldn’t be viewed as a coincidence.

The league is in the middle of one of its most explosive free-agency periods with players such as Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Breanna Stewart on the market. Those three players specifically have drawn strong interest from some of the league's top franchises.

Vandersloot and Stewart have been linked to the New York Liberty, a franchise owned by Brooklyn Nets owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai. Since buying the franchise in 2019, they’ve promised the same investment in the Liberty as the Nets. Their words have been met with action. The first thing they did after taking over was move the franchise from the Westchester County Center to Barclays Center.

Then, there is Parker who is being pursued hard by the deep-pocketed Las Vegas Aces.

The team will move into an 80,000-square-foot training facility in March just in time for their title-defending season.

The Sky began alerting media outlets Thursday of an impending change to their ownership group. It’s unclear if that means principal owner Michael Alter plans to sell his stake in the franchise or will add to the team’s investor group.

In an interview with the Sun-Times in July, Alter made his intentions to remain as an owner clear. ‘‘I’m as deeply involved and engaged as ever,’’ he said. ‘‘I don’t see that changing any time soon.’’

Adding to the team’s investor group seems the likely scenario. Though Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts has been mentioned most often — including widespread talk in October — sources indicated she is not the name being announced Friday.

When Alter established the Sky in 2005, it was the second independent ownership group in the WNBA, and the first in an NBA market. During the last 18 years, there have been many worthwhile changes, but what they’ve hung their hat on is culture.

Alter credited the Sky’s culture for helping the team sign Parker in 2021 and re-sign Vandersloot year after year. But culture is far from enough to continue to attract the league’s top free agents.

The Sky’s full-season ticket sales grew by more than 175% from 2021 to 2022, partial-season tickets saw a 225% increase and total package sales increased by 118%. While the Sky boasted sell-out crowds through their title run, those crowds didn’t fully carry over into the 2022 season.

Other than a banner hanging in the rafters, you’d have no idea that it was a championship franchise. The fan experience, according to some, has felt corporate and lacks the energy and culture that is reflected in the city the Sky belongs to.

Multiple players, past and present, have expressed that one change they would love to see is the team being based solely out of the city. Instead, the team practices at a public recreation center in Deerfield.

Vandersloot and Parker, along with the Sky’s three other unrestricted free agents, Allie Quigley, Emma Meesseman and Azurá Stevens, have yet to announce their plans for next season.

Parker’s decision is imminent, and while the Sky are very much in the running, it doesn’t bode well for them that the Aces are too. Adding to the ownership group is a valuable step toward re-signing star players and attracting future stars.