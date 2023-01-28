Whom should the Sky target if they can’t re-sign Courtney Vandersloot and Candace Parker?

WNBA free agency has been open for a week, and aside from a trade that sent Dearica Hamby from the Aces to the Sparks for the rights to Amanda Zahui B. and draft stock, there hasn’t been any movement.

Don’t worry, it’s coming.

For the Sky, the most important free-agent decisions will come from Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot. Depending on what they decide, the Sky either will be facing a rebuild or will be in line for another title-contending season.

Vandersloot reportedly has met with the Liberty and is expected to meet with the Sky, Lynx and Storm. Parker hasn’t taken any in-person meetings but has fielded sales pitches via phone from the Sky, Aces and Sparks.

In the best-case scenario, Sky general manager/coach James Wade will re-sign Vandersloot and Parker, enabling the franchise to put off a rebuild for another year. In the worst-case scenario, the Sky will be forced to say goodbye to two of the WNBA’s most influential players at the same time.

Wade is fresh off an executive-of-the-year season, so Sky fans should have confidence that he has a strong plan. In the worst-case scenario, however, here are a few players the Sky might target.

Marina Mabrey, Wings (Restricted Free Agent)

Mabrey is a player to keep an eye on in free agency. She has been rumored to want a fresh start from the Wings, who traded for her in 2020. She has ties to the Midwest after playing for Notre Dame in 2015-19.

What she would offer the Sky is a solid scoring threat to play alongside Kahleah Copper and Dana Evans in the backcourt. Since being drafted by the Sparks with the 19th overall pick in 2019, her numbers steadily have increased. Last season, she averaged 13.6 points and 3.7 assists.

Whether the Sky lose Vandersloot in free agency or not, Mabrey would be a solid addition to their backcourt. Because she is a restricted free agent, however, the Wings can match any offer she receives.

Brittney Sykes, Sparks (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Sykes is a valuable option at point guard if the Sky are unable to re-sign Vandersloot. She is coming off her third consecutive season of making one of the WNBA’s All-Defensive teams. In 2021, she finished second in voting for Defensive Player of the Year.

Right now, Sykes is playing overseas with Sky guard Rebekah Gardner for the Spanish club Spar Citylift Girona, so there’s already an established familiarity. Adding her alongside Copper and Evans would make the Sky’s backcourt defense even stronger. In three seasons for the Sparks, she averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals.

But former Sparks assistant Latricia Trammell was hired by the Wings this offseason, making them an intriguing spot for Sykes, too.

Alysha Clark, Mystics (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Clark, a two-time WNBA champion, was returning from a foot injury last season but still proved to be an anchor on the Mystics’ defense. Where she struggled was offensively.

Her points average (8.0) was her lowest since 2018, and her field-goal percentage (46.4%) was her lowest since 2014. Still, Clark would prove to be another valuable defensive addition to the Sky and would come with a championship pedigree.

If the Sky were to lose Parker and Vandersloot, a player such as Clark would be an asset on multiple fronts.

Azura Stevens, Sky (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Stevens is a player the Sky are intent on re-signing, regardless of Parker’s and Vandersloot’s futures with them.

Among the list of 2023 free agents, Stevens ranks behind only Breanna Stewart and Parker at her position. She’s getting a ton of interest from teams across the league and has taken multiple meetings overseas, according to one league source. The only adjustment the Sky can make to persuade Stevens to re-sign if Vandersloot and Parker go elsewhere will be in how much money they potentially will be able to offer her.

Stevens should have a starting role with the Sky in 2023, based on what she has contributed to them in the last three seasons, and other teams certainly are selling her on a dominant role. In a free-agent class that lacks depth at point guard and power forward, re-signing Stevens is critical.

