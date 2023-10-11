The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Aces one win away from repeating as WNBA champs

A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray have double-doubles to lead Las Vegas

By  Sun-Times wires
   
A’ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) shoots around New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 26 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces routed the New York Liberty 104-76 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 series lead in the WNBA Finals.

Wilson finished 10 of 16 from the field on her way to recording her 26th double-double this season - including her fourth of the playoffs. She’s the third player in WNBA Finals history to have at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in a game.

“We know what’s on the line and we had to make sure we came out and took care of home court,” Wilson said.

The defending champion Aces are now one win away from becoming the first team since the 2001-02 Los Angeles Sparks to repeat as champions.

Game 3 is Sunday in New York. No team has ever rallied from a 0-2 deficit in the WNBA Finals. 

Chelsea Gray also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists, throwing some beautiful no-look passes for easy baskets. Jackie Young finished with 24 points and Kelsey Plum had 23. It was the second straight game that the guard trio dominated the Liberty.

Jonquel Jones (22), Breanna Stewart (14), Betnijah Laney (12), and Sabrina Ionescu (10) accounted for 76.3% of New York’s points, as the Liberty got just 18 points from six others who played.

New York, which lost by 17 in Game 1, came into the game a perfect 9-0 after losses this year. The Aces made sure that streak ended with a dominant first and third quarter. They opened the game scoring 19 of the first 21 points, with 12 points coming from 3-point range. Las Vegas hit seven of its first nine shots - a blistering 77.8% clip - including four 3-pointers.

New York, meanwhile, missed nine of its first 10 attempts.

“It started with our defense,” Gray said. “We kept our pressure up, our physicality and we were able to play with our flow offensively.”

The Aces’ lead grew as high as 21 points in the opening period before taking a 38-19 lead into the second quarter. Las Vegas set a new record for most points in the first quarter of a WNBA Finals. It was also the most points the Aces scored in any quarter all season.

The Liberty came charging back from a 22-point second-quarter deficit behind a 12-0 run, and outscored the Aces 25-14 in the period to cut Las Vegas’ lead to eight, 52-44 at halftime. Jones scored 16 of her points in the second quarter.

New York couldn’t carry its momentum into the third, however, as the Aces used a 17-3 run to extend their lead to 69-47. The Aces outscored the Liberty 28-13 in the third quarter, with 20 points coming from Wilson and Young.

The Liberty couldn’t close the gap and now will try to avoid getting swept.

