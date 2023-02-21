The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Brittney Griner officially re-signs with Phoenix Mercury

The 32-year-old free agent had said she would return to Phoenix in a social media post in December, after she returned home from her 10-month detainment in Russia.

By  Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
   
SHARE Brittney Griner officially re-signs with Phoenix Mercury
As expected, Brittney Griner has re-signed with the Mercury.

As expected, Brittney Griner has re-signed with the Mercury.

Elaine Thompson/AP

Brittney Griner will be back in the WNBA this season, once again playing with the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner, who was a free agent, re-signed with the team Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Griner had said she would return to Phoenix in a social media post in December, after she returned home from her 10-month detainment in Russia. Griner had been arrested at an airport just outside of Moscow on drug possession charges a year ago and was brought home in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange in December.

“We missed BG every day that she was gone and, while basketball was not our primary concern, her presence on the floor, in our locker room, around our organization, and within our community was greatly missed,” Mercury GM Jim Pitman said. “We will continue to use the resources of our organization to support her, on and off the floor, and we are thrilled for her that she gets to return to basketball, which she loves so dearly. This is a special signing and today is a special day for all of us.”

Related

The 6-foot-9 center last played for the Mercury in 2021 and helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. She averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds that season.

Griner, who was drafted No. 1 in 2013 by the Mercury, was listed Saturday on Phoenix’s roster on the WNBA website.

Since returning home from Russia, Griner has been out of the public spotlight, with the exception of appearances at the Super Bowl, the Phoenix Open and an MLK Day event in Phoenix, where she lives.

“I do not think any of us will forget where we were on Dec. 8 when we heard BG was coming home or on Dec. 15 when she announced she intended not only to play basketball in 2023 but that it would be for the Mercury,” Mercury President of Business Operations Vince Kozar said. “And I know none of us will ever forget what it will feel like to welcome her back onto her home floor on May 21. To know BG is to love and appreciate BG, and we can’t wait to show her that in person with thousands and thousands of her biggest supporters exactly three months from today at our Welcome Home Opener.”

She skipped a USA Basketball training camp earlier this month, but the organization made it clear she could take all the time she needed to decide if she wanted to play for the U.S. again.

The WNBA has said it will address getting Griner special travel accommodations, such as charter flights, after she signed.

“We are very cognizant of BG’s unique situation,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the AP earlier this month. “We’ve been planning and we’ve been thinking it through with security experts, BG’s side, our side. We’ll find the right time to comment on it when she signs with a team.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky
New player introductions feature group determined to leave own mark on Sky
Sky’s draft stock depleted after four-team trade to acquire Marina Mabrey
Kahleah Copper will define Sky’s culture in 2023 with same energy she brings to game
Courtney Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart introduction with Liberty marks new era in WNBA
USA Basketball camp provides outlet for Sky star Kahleah Copper after time of ‘emotional’ free-agency news
Former Sky star Candace Parker introduced by Las Vegas Aces
The Latest
An attempted robbery at a South Shore store Friday night ended with two men dead.
Crime
Ride share driver killed in Near West Side shooting. ‘He was a loving and wonderful person.’
On Monday night, Milton Pillacella-Ayora had picked up a passenger and was stopped at a red light on the Near West Side when a silver SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police.
By Mary Norkol and Allison Novelo
 
Ana Guajardo (from left), Peter Chico and Óscar Sanchez are among five candidates running for the Chicago City Council in the 10th ward.
La Voz Chicago
Contaminación y seguridad pública impulsan campañas políticas en los distritos 10 y 12
En el distrito 10, Yessenia Carreón, Peter Chico, Ana Guajardo, Óscar Sánchez y Jessica Venegas se postulan para reemplazar a la concejal Susan Sadlowski Garza. En el distrito 12, la recién nombrada concejal Anabel Abarca es desafiada por Julia Ramírez.
By Brett Chase
 
Members of Unite Here Local 1 walk a picket line Wednesday outside the United Center.
La Voz Chicago
Trabajadores de concesiones del United Center consideran hacer huelga
El sindicato ha dicho que muchos trabajadores de United Center visitan despensas de alimentos o dependen de la asistencia pública para llegar a fin de mes.
By David Roeder
 
Andrew Holmes mourns with other community activists as he discusses an overnight shooting on Interstate 57 near 111th Street, in which a 1-year-old girl and two teens were killed, during a news conference outside Chicago Police Department headquarters on the South Side, Monday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Muere bebé en tiroteo en interestatal que deja a otros 2 muertos
Tres niños con lesiones fueron hospitalizados.
By Mohammad SamraSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 
Tom Spence hoists a smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River with Bob Johnson.
Outdoors
Midwest Fishing Report: Coho, perch and variable ice
Coho and perch on southern Lake Michigan and variable ice conditions lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 