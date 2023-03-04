Kahleah Copper: Precious mettle for the new-look Sky

When the dust settled on WNBA free agency, the Sky emerged as a completely different team.

The changes weren’t due to a lack of effort by coach/general manager James Wade, whose priorities included re-signing Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot. But when Plan A failed to materialize, the 2019 coach of the year and 2022 executive of the year was prepared.

“Something I can say about our staff is we know the league very well,” Wade said. “This is something that you have to study two years out. Just like we’re preparing for free agency two years from now. This is something that you always have to have in the back of the Rolodex.

“You know what players are free and how you construct your roster. You know players want to play with great players. The good thing for us is we have a cornerstone in Kahleah Copper to build around.”

Wade’s 2023 Sky team may not boast the star power that exists to the east and west after the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces picked off the Sky’s championship All-Stars. But if you ask the players, they aren’t concerned with predictions or hot takes. This Sky team is locked in on being one that the league’s stronger teams hate to compete against.

Anchored by Copper, who helped Wade recruit free agents like Courtney Williams and Marina Mabrey, the Sky’s identity will reflect the grit that their 2021 Finals MVP brings every game.

“We wanted players with a high motor that matches Kah’s,” Wade said. “If you look at our roster, go down players one through 11 you can imagine the style, intensity and athleticism that we’re going to try and play with this year. I felt like filling our roster out with those types of players, especially players that are bought in and ready to sacrifice for each other is going to lead to a special season.”

The average age of last year’s starting five was 32.6 years. Copper was the youngest player in the rotation. This year’s potential starting unit hovers right around 28 years depending on what lineup Wade uses.

Unlike last year’s team, the 2023 Sky could see multiple starting lineups depending on matchups. Wade constructed a team with a healthy amount of depth in the backcourt.

He has multiple combo-guard options in Mabrey, Dana Evans and Williams. Who will see the majority of time at the point isn’t clearly defined yet, which is a change to fans who grew used to Vandersloot driving the offense.

Evans continued development overseas has been significant. She leads her team in scoring, averaging 23.8 points to go with 5.8 assists. Mabrey is Wade’s other clear option. During her three seasons with the Wings Mabrey wasn’t heavily utilized at the point but proved her capabilities to lead an offense in the absence of Arike Ogunbowale last year.

Mabrey is already thinking like the Sky’s point guard and recounted her experience playing with Copper at Team USA camp in February when describing their potential this season.

“[Copper] gets up and down the floor,” Mabrey said. “She’s easy to find in transition and is great at finishing. As a point guard and a guard that likes to get people involved and pass, I’m excited because she’s an easy target. Also having [Williams], she likes to run in transition and is great at getting to her spots. Being able to get them the ball in their spots and let them work, I’m excited about the energy that will be involved.”

Training camp begins April 30 and the Sky’s lone preseason game is May 13 against the Minnesota Lynx.

For the first time in about 10 years, Sky camp will feature a true battle at the guard position. While there’s already a clear idea of who will fit where in Wade’s system, this group is as much of a blank canvas as he has ever worked with during his tenure.

“We have an athletic group,” Wade said. “Now it’s just about gelling them together and getting them excited to sacrifice for each other. Everybody knows about my system and how we play but our style will be a little bit different. Our staff is really smart. It’s about us adapting to the players more than the players adapting to any system that I can give them.”