Sky will help open ESPN/ABC’s 2023 season coverage of WNBA

ESPN will air 25 regular-season WNBA games and up to 27 playoff games this year, the league and network announced on Wednesday. Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

For the first time, the All-Star Game will be aired during prime time at 7:30 p.m. Saturday July 15 from Las Vegas.

The complete television and streaming schedule, including games on CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Meta Horizon Worlds, and Twitter will be announced at a later date.

“As we get set to tip off our 27th season, ESPN is once again stepping up as an incredibly engaged broadcast partner for the WNBA,” Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

The broadcast schedule begins Friday, May 19, when the Phoenix Mercury and Brittney Griner face the Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

The Sky will make their 2023 national TV debut on Sunday, May 21 when they head to Phoenix to face the Mercury. That game will air at 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

Former Sky player Candace Parker returns to the national spotlight on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. on ABC-7 when the Las Vegas Aces visit the Seattle Storm.

The New York Liberty’s Courtney Vandersloot faces her old team on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

