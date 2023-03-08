The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports Sports Media

Sky will help open ESPN/ABC’s 2023 season coverage of WNBA

The Sky will make their 2023 national TV debut on Sunday, May 21 when they head to Phoenix to face Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Sky will help open ESPN/ABC’s 2023 season coverage of WNBA
Kahleah Copper and the Sky will make their 2023 national TV debut on Sunday, May 21 when they head to Phoenix to face Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.

Kahleah Copper and the Sky will make their 2023 national TV debut on Sunday, May 21 when they head to Phoenix to face Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

ESPN will air 25 regular-season WNBA games and up to 27 playoff games  this year, the league and network announced on Wednesday. Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

For the first time, the All-Star Game will be aired during prime time at 7:30 p.m. Saturday July 15 from Las Vegas.

The complete television and streaming schedule, including games on CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Meta Horizon Worlds, and Twitter will be announced at a later date.

“As we get set to tip off our 27th season, ESPN is once again stepping up as an incredibly engaged broadcast partner for the WNBA,” Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

The broadcast schedule begins Friday, May 19, when the Phoenix Mercury and Brittney Griner face the Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

The Sky will make their 2023 national TV debut on Sunday, May 21 when they head to Phoenix to face the Mercury. That game will air at 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

Former Sky player Candace Parker returns to the national spotlight on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. on ABC-7 when the Las Vegas Aces visit the Seattle Storm. 

The New York Liberty’s Courtney Vandersloot faces her old team on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. 

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Kahleah Copper: Precious mettle for the new-look Sky
Courtney Williams adds intangibles to Sky team being rebuilt on resolute mentality
Brittney Griner officially re-signs with Phoenix Mercury
New player introductions feature group determined to leave own mark on Sky
Sky’s draft stock depleted after four-team trade to acquire Marina Mabrey
Kahleah Copper will define Sky’s culture in 2023 with same energy she brings to game
The Latest
Jackie Wilson, center, flanked by his attorneys Flint Taylor, left, and Elliot Slosar, right, in October 2020 after his murder and robbery charges were dropped.
Crime
2 assistant state’s attorneys charged in botched prosecution of Jackie Wilson
Nick Trutenko and Andrew Horvat are accused of lying about Trutenko’s relationship with a key witness against Jackie Wilson, who was on trial for the 1982 murders of two Chicago police officers.
By Andy Grimm
 
merlin_84923346.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Fate of Taste in question thanks to busy summer in Grant Park, the first mayoral runoff debate and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Genesis.jpeg
Crime
Pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in shootout during a botched robbery in Belmont Cragin: source
Genesis Escobar, 21, had gotten into a car to rob someone during a drug deal near her home in the 5200 block of West Montana Street, according to a late enforcement source.
By Tom Schuba
 
A board-up crew works Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a home in 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue. The wife and three children of an active firefighter were injured in the blaze, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
News
Firefighter performs CPR on wife after rushing to a blaze at his NW Side home where their 3 children were also seriously hurt
“We’re praying the wife and children get well and recover quickly,” Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) said.
By David Struett
 
Downers Grove North’s Owen Thulin (11) controls the ball past Kenwood’s Edwon Duling (5) and Tyler Smith (2) during the Class 4A Supersectional.
High School Basketball
Previewing the IHSA basketball state finals: Downers Grove North emerges in 4A, Simeon favorites in 3A
All of a sudden Downers Grove North has transitioned from a rather ignored, mid-teens ranked team to the talk of the state. The next stop is Champaign.
By Michael O’Brien
 