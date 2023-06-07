The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
What impact will Sky’s new investment have on free agency? Player reaction provides indication

“It’s dope,” Dana Evans said. “Especially having women invested in us. We deserve it, we work hard and we deserve the best.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
Sky executives believe it’s too early to make any predictions about free agency and the impact the recent $8.5 million gained in the sale of 10% of the team will have on signing stars. 

While the seven months separating the WNBA from its next free-agency period is far away, players already are noticing what Sky ownership has in the works. 

“It’s nice, especially as women in sports, to see people investing in us and knowing our worth,” forward Alanna Smith said. “We are worth putting money and time in.”

Smith’s comment follows the news that the Sky added a group of six new investors, all women, and reportedly received additional investments from operating chairman and co-owner Nadia Rawlinson and longtime minority owner John Rogers. Rawlinson declined to comment on who specifically increased their investment. 

The sale gave the team a new valuation of $85 million, the second-highest public valuation in the league behind the Storm.

The Sky, including principal owner Michael Alter, Rawlinson and coach/general manager James Wade all have remained adamant that the influx of investment is not an attempt to keep up with the Joneses. The state-of-the-art practice facility built by Aces owner Mark Davis, the one being constructed by the Storm, and the abundant player amenities afforded to the Liberty’s players are not what’s motivating the Sky. They say they’re motivated by their own goals that will help make the Sky a premier franchise.

The Sky may not be attempting to mirror what other standard-setting franchises are doing. But there’s no ignoring that after this past free-agency period, the Sky were forced to make changes to prevent being left behind. 

“[This added investment] will be another talking point [with free agents,]” Wade said. “But I’ve come to the realization that Chicago isn’t for everybody. We have a culture here in place and those are the free agents were going to attract. People that can be in that. We’re going to get all the bells and whistles. But at the end of the day, you have to be willing to compete with this team.”

The roster Wade put together to navigate the Sky’s rebuild era has just three All-Stars: Kahleah Copper, Elizabeth Williams and Courtney Williams. 

While that’s no indication of the Sky’s talent — Wade’s ability to get this group to buy into his hard-nosed system has given way to an early 5-3 record — it does shine a light on players who left and how their departures may have impacted this investment. 

Former Sky stars Candace Parker, who signed with Las Vegas in February, and Courtney Vandersloot, who signed with New York, were vocal about their desire to play for franchises with a plan. Had the Sky’s plans for their own practice facility and other franchise improvements already been underway, maybe they wouldn’t have left. 

Had this investment come sooner, the core of the Sky’s championship roster might have remained intact in an attempt to win two titles in three years. Instead, the band broke up, and while the rebuild is working well for Wade and the Sky right now, this investment signals the Sky aren’t interested in continuing to say goodbye to Hall-of-Fame talent. 

Copper’s in the last year of the two-year deal she signed before the 2022 season. While Wade and ownership don’t want to say it outwardly, the investment into player experience and personnel is an early attempt at securing her long-term.

It’s to their benefit that the entire team has taken notice of the changes. 

“It’s dope,” guard Dana Evans said. “Especially having women invested in us. We deserve it, we work hard and we deserve the best.”

