Kahleah Copper likes what she sees from her teammates, personally she’s striving for even more

LOS ANGELES — Sky star Kahleah Copper has learned a lot about her new teammates a month into the season.

Nothing has taught her more than how they have handled losses, specifically an 18-point defeat May 30 against the Dream in Atlanta.

‘‘Right after the game, I spoke to the team,’’ Copper said. ‘‘I just said: ‘I hope y’all can’t sleep tonight. I hope you think about it today. I hope you think about it tomorrow. This was a very humbling game.’ ’’

What has been apparent since that loss is the Sky’s fight. Entering their game Friday against the Sparks, they had lost only one game since — a one-point defeat against the Liberty.

The explanation for their response, Copper said, has been their ability to remain on the same page, regardless of the circumstance.

‘‘We never hit the panic button,’’ Copper said. ‘‘We stayed together after those losses; nobody went their separate ways. So I like where we are.’’

In the Sky’s first eight games, Copper averaged 18 points, 5.4 rebounds and two assists. She’s having the season everyone expected from her, both from a production standpoint and as a leader.

Even though she has two All-Star nods to her name and was named WNBA Finals MVP in 2021, Copper still feels as though she has something to prove. Every time she steps on the court, it shows.

‘‘I had to grow into this franchise player,’’ Copper said. ‘‘It wasn’t like I got drafted No. 1, like others around the league. I got traded here. I didn’t play here. Then I played. I got better. I grew into this. That’s what makes it even more special. This year, me growing into that is where I write my legacy.’’

Copper wants another All-Star selection to be part of that legacy.

Her first came in 2021, during what many called a breakout season. Sky coach/general manager James Wade, however, has been adamant that there was nothing ‘‘breakout’’ about it. In his mind, Copper always had been a star.

Her second came last season. She was the Sky’s leading scorer on a team of All-Stars that included Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley.

Earning her third selection would carry a different level of significance in her mind.

‘‘It would be way more special,’’ Copper said. ‘‘We talk about [getting it] out of the mud. This is out of the mud: People really counting you out, writing us off and writing me off individually.’’

With the departures of the Sky’s previous franchise players, Copper’s ceiling only has risen. All-Star voting began this week, and the Sky are pushing Copper hard.

It might appear to be too early to say Copper is a lock for the game July 15 in Las Vegas, but Wade said she unequivocally has earned her spot already.

‘‘I don’t feel like she has to solidify herself even more,’’ Wade said. ‘‘She’s already accomplished what only 1% of players in the WNBA have. It’s important for the game that she’s

respected as an All-Star and treated as one. That means getting voted traditionally into All-Star Games. She’s been an All-Star. There’s no doubt about it.’’